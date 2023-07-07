Kylian Mbappe is the all-time top scorer at PSG but he could be set to leave the club this summer

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has urged Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract with Paris Saint Germain if he wants to remain with the club next season.

The World Cup golden boot winner has just one season remaining on his current contract with the club, but he has reportedly told the French giants that he will not extend it beyond 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet and his potential availability has sparked interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs including long term admirers Real Madrid and Premier League giants Liverpool. He is one of a number of high profile players to be linked with a move away and his team mate Neymar is also believed to be on the radar of a number of top clubs.

Mbappe has been Ligue 1’s top scorer in all of the last five years and he has won five titles in the last six seasons in the French capital.

But is Kylian Mbappe likely to leave PSG this summer and what has been said by president Al-Khelaifi in recent weeks?

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Kylian Mbappe leaving Paris Saint Germain?

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's all-time leading goalscorer. (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a sensational move away from PSG in one of the biggest transfer sagas of 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mbappe was a member of the PSG team which won the title last season and his performances earned him the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.

Following the title celebrations he told reporters: “Next year I will play at Paris Saint-Germain, I still have a contract, I will honour my contract.”

The former World Cup winner has spent six seasons in the French capital and his existing contract runs until the summer of 2024. The French forward also has a clause in his contract, which allows him to extend his existing deal until the summer of 2025, but he is currently declining the opportunity to exercise that option.

Mbappe is a highly valuable member of the PSG team and arguably one of the greatest players in the club’s history but he is also one of their most valuable assets and the hierarchy at the club are determined not to let him go on a free transfer.

What have the PSG owners said about Kylian Mbappe’s future?

PSG confirmed the appointment of former Spain boss Luis Enrique. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has hinted that the club may be forced to sell Kylian Mbappe if he doesn’t sign a new deal with the club.

Al-Khelaifi was speaking at a news conference to introduce new manager Luis Enrique after the sacking of Cristophe Galtier.

He said: “Our position is very clear. If Kylian Mbappe wants to stay - we want him to stay - he needs to sign a new contract.

“We cannot let the best player in the world right now leave for free. That is impossible.”

Who is the favourite to sign Kylian Mbappe?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe is viewed as one of the best footballers on the planet and he is still just 24-years of age.

He is the top scorer in PSG’s history and he has scored over 25 league goals in four of the last five seasons.

Mbappe is tipped to be a Ballon d’Or winner in years to come and has attracted interest from some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Mbappe signed for PSG from Monaco in 2017 for a fee in the region of £165 million. Given his success at the club it is likely that he will move for a world record fee if he is to leave this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid are the bookmakers favourites to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer. The Spanish giants have been interested in Mbappe for a number of years and they are keen to sign a striker to replace Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema who moved to Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid are hoping to regain their league and European titles in Carlo Ancelotti's final season at the club.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Mbappe and they are desperate to add firepower to their frontline after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last winter. The Red Devils scored just 58 league goals last year, which is the lowest of any team inside the top eight.

Man Utd’s current owners are currently in the process of trying to sell the club and a potential approach for Mbappe is likely to be dependent on a takeover as Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bid to buy the club.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are also linked with the French forward along with Newcastle United who celebrated their return to the Champions League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the speculation the bookmakers also feel there is a strong chance that Kylian Mbappe could remain a PSG player next season. Mbappe is a lifelong fan of PSG and he has spoken openly about his desire to remain with the club next season, despite not signing a new deal.

Here are the SkyBet favourites to sign Kylian Mbappe before the end of the summer transfer window. (Odds correct as of 7 July)