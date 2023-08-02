Saudi Arabia has attracted some of the biggest names in world football - here is the league’s best starting XI

The Saudi Pro League has dominated the football headlines this summer and a number of the sport’s biggest stars have left Europe to join the fast-growing league in the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi in January 2023 kicked off the proceedings and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has since been joined by a number of international superstars such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and most recently Fabinho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Portuguese icon famously claimed that the Saudi Pro League would become one of the top five leagues in world football in the near future.

But what is the best combined starting 11 from all the teams in Saudi Arabia and would it be capable of beating a dream Premier League team?

Here is everything you need to know.

Saudi Pro League best combined starting XI

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy - Al-Alhi

Edouard Mendy has completed a move to Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has completed a move to join Al-Alhi for a figure of around £16m.

The Senegalese joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2020 and was once viewed as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet after his side’s Champions League triumph in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the international scene he has also lifted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations whilst featuring in the Team of the Tournament.

Centre back: Jason Denayer - Al Fateh

Jason Denayer will start next season in the Saudi Pro League. (Getty Images)

Jason Denayer was a graduate from the Manchester City academy but he never established himself as a first team fixture at the Etihad with multiple loan spells at Sunderland, Galatasaray and Celtic.

The Belgian international enjoyed his best years at Lyon from 2018 to 2022 before becoming one of the early movers to the Middle East.

Denayer spent one season at Shabab Al Alhi in the United Arab of Emirates before making the transfer to Al Fateh this summer.

Centre back: Kalidou Koulibaly - Al-Hilal

Kalidou Koulibaly is just one of many high profile departures from Chelsea this summer. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kalidou Koulibaly left Chelsea after an unsuccessful season in the Premier League and he begins a new journey with Al-Hilal.

The former Napoli defender was once viewed as one of the top centre backs in European football and he captained the Senegal team to glory in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Centre back: Ahmed Hegazi - Al-Ittihad

Former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi won the Saudi Pro league title last season. (Getty Images)

Ahmed Hegazi captained his side to the Saudi title last season and he is going to be joined by a number of other star-studded names next season.

The Egyptian defender is best known for his four year spell at West Brom and he was a member of the team which was relegated in 2017/18.

Centre midfield: N’Golo Kante - Al-Ittihad

Former World Cup winner N'Golo Kante has secured a move to Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

N’Golo Kante is yet another member of the Chelsea team which has left the club for a new challenge in Saudi Arabia.

Kante has been one of the Premier League’s best performing midfielders in the last decade and he has made PFA Team of the Year on three separate occasions.

The French international has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, the Europa League, Champions League, World Cup and UEFA Nations League during a glittering career.

Loading....

Centre midfield: Fabinho - Al-Ittihad

Fabinho has been a key player for Liverpool in recent seasons. (Getty Images)

Defending champions Al-Ittihad mean business this summer and they have added to their midfield with the addition of Brazilian international Fabinho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Liverpool midfielder has been one of the club's outstanding players over a five-year period which saw them lift the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League.

Centre midfield: Ruben Neves - Al-Hilal

Ruben Neves has left Wolves to move to Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)

Ruben Neves joined Al-Hilal from Wolves for a fee of £47 million.

The 26-year-old was a key figure in the Wolves team for six seasons and was a member of the team which won promotion from the Championship in 2017.

Neves narrowly edges out new teammate Serej Milinkovic-Savic and Marcelo Brozovic who both arrived from Serie A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also beats off competition from former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in a stacked midfield.

Left winger: Sadio Mane - Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane was a key player in the Senegal team which won the Africa Cup of Nations. (Getty Images)

Sadio Mane has completed a blockbuster move to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia in a deal which is expected to earn him £650,000 a week.

The Senegalese international scored just seven goals in 25 games in his one season at Bayern Munich.

He is best remembered for his six-year spell at Liverpool and was a key player in the team that won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during this period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He edges out Allan-Saint Maximin who would be a superb super-sub within this team.

Right winger: Riyad Mahrez - Al-Ahli

Riyad Mahrez lifted five Premier League titles during his career in England. (Getty Images)

Al-Ahli have built a front three which would frighten most Premier League defences with Riyad Mahrez, Allan-Saint Maximin and Roberto Firmino all being signed this summer.

Mahrez, like Kante, was a member of the Leicester team which won the Premier League title in 2016.

He went on to achieve further success at Manchester City during a five-year stint, which saw him lift four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League.

Striker: Karim Benzema - Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema will line up for the reigning Saudi champions this season. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al-Ittihad are aiming to defend their Saudi Pro League title and they have boosted their chances with the signing of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman established himself as an all-time great at Real Madrid during a 14-year stay at the club which saw him win four La Liga titles, three Copa Del Rey trophies and five Champions Leagues.

Striker: Cristiano Ronaldo - Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the first high profile players to move to Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia will go down as a watershed moment in the history of the league and he claims his move was the one which attracted the world’s biggest stars.

At the peak of his powers, Ronaldo was one of football’s all-time greats - he is Real Madrid’s top goalscorer, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, a five-time Champions League winner and a league winner in Spain, Italy and England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The frontline of Benzema and Ronaldo may have a combined age of 73, but it is still one which would frighten most defences in world football.