President of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales was caught on camera kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's World Cup final win over England on Sunday.

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe slammed the behaviour of the President of RFER. Cr: Getty Images

Women's football legend Megan Rapinoe has slammed Luis Rubiales after the President of RFEF was caught kissing striker Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup trophy lift.

The controversial figure was captured kissing the former Barcelona forward directly on the lips during the trophy lift as players celebrated their 1-0 World Cup final win over the Lionesses. The 33-year-old commented she 'didn't like it' during an Instagram live from the dressing room afterwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile Rubiales said the kiss was a ‘spontaneous mutual gesture’ though he has since apologised amid mounting pressure for the RFEF President to resign.

Speaking to The Atlantic, USA star Rapinoe said: "It made me think about how much we are required to endure. Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder.

"Some of the players who stood up way back last year (in protest at poor treatment from their federation and their coach) still aren’t on the team. Maybe that was something that galvanised them, but you shouldn’t have to have that.

"There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch. What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy."

Advertisement

Advertisement

After receiving immense criticism for the kiss, Rubiales said it was "a kiss between two friends celebrating something" and those who saw it differently were "idiots and stupid people", citing they would "ignore them and enjoy the good things,"

However, 24 laters later, Rubiales made a public apology, claiming: "I was completely wrong, I have to admit it. It was without bad intention at a time with a lot of excitement. In the moment, we saw it as natural, but outside a commotion has formed.

"I have to apologise, learn from this, and understand that when you are president you have to be more careful" he added.

The Spanish FA had originally released a statement claiming Hermoso said the moment was a "natural gesture of affection", however, many reports have since indicated that Spain's record goalscorer had no input on the statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The criticism of Rubiales behaviour after the full time whistle even reached the Spanish Government, with Prime Minister (PM) Pedro Sanchez condemning the RFEF chief's gesture and kiss of Hermoso: "What we saw was an unacceptable gesture,’ said Sanchez. ‘Rubiales’ apologies are not enough, I even think they are not adequate.

"He has to continue taking steps to clarify what we all saw. The players did everything to win but Rubiales’ behaviour shows that there is still a long way to go for equality" added the PM.