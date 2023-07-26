Jennifer Hermoso was the star of the show as Spain thrashed Zambia in the Women's World Cup.

Spain continued their impressive early tournament form as they demolished Zambia 5-0 this morning in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Euro 2022 quarter finalists put in yet another superb display to confirm their place in the last 16 of the World Cup, however, it was 33-year-old striker Jennifer Hermoso who stole the headlines after becoming the first women's footballer to reach 50 goals for her country.

Hermoso, who plays for CF Pachuca in Mexico, had a double reason to celebrate after reaching a milestone of 100 international caps in the game and ensured it was a game to remember as she become Spain all-time record women's goalscorer.

The match also marked the return of two time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who started her first game since the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon and Hermoso was full of praise for her former Barca team mates in the aftermath of the game.

"The relationship I have with Alexia, Mariona, Aitana, we have have had thathat over many years. We still have that understanding. We have that from memory" said Hermoso in the post-match press conference.

One of the tournament favourites, Jorge Vilda's side were in control early on as goals from Teresa Abelleira and Hermoso put them two ahead after just 13 minutes, while a further strike from Hermoso and a Alba Redondo brace put the seal on another outstanding display from the Spaniards.

