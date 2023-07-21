Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was in breathtaking form as she scored Spain's second goal in their 3-0 win over Costa Rica in Group C and left fans purring after an outstanding display in the engine room.

Her goal sandwiched in between an own goal from Valeria del Campo and a strike from Esther Gonzalez, Bonmati was front and centre as Spain took apart their opponents in a six minute spell that saw them effectively end the game as a contest before the clock had even hit the half hour mark.

The 25-years-old incredible performance left saw several Twitter users claim the midfielder as the top candidate for the upcoming Ballon d'Or, citing her display was proof that this season will be the one she claims she crown as the world's best player.

Barcelona and Spain team mate Alexia Putellas is the current two time holder of the Ballon d'Or, however, the ACL injury which sidelined her for the bulk of the last 12 months saw the 48 times capped Bonmati take the mantle for her European giants and she has flourished, playing a vital role in Barca's UEFA Women's Champions League and Liga F win last season.

The form of midfielder now places as the favourite the lift the coveted trophy in October - and many fans are in full support of it.

One user said: "Can anyone stop Bonmati from winning the Ballon d’or?", while another echoed the statement, admitting: "No one is stopping Aitana Bonmati from winning the Ballon d’Or this year". User @KentsNotes stated: "I'll keep saying it. Aitana Bonmatí is the best female footballer in the world. She has been the best for 2-3 years now."

