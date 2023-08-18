World Cup 2023 star pokes fun at FIFA chief with social media post

Norway star Ada Hegerberg took to Twitter to poke fun at comments from Gianni Infantino. Cr: Getty Images

Norway and Lyon superstar Ada Hegerberg took to Twitter to take a swipe at FIFA chief Gianni Infantino after his comments on equality in sport.

Infantino, who is no stranger to controversial comments, called on women to "convince us men" and "pick the right fights" when it came to progressing women's football and equality within the sport.

Speaking in Australia ahead of the Women's World Cup 2023 final, Infantino claimed women must "push the door" to equality, adding "With men, with FIFA, you will find open doors. Just push the doors. This World Cup generated over $570m (£447m) in revenues, and so we broke even"

The comments were immediately criticised by fans on social media before former Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg took a swipe of her when she said she was "working on a little presentation to convince men. Who's in?" while quote tweeting Infantino's comments. She later went on to Tweet: "(A) Goldsmith could be useful for those open doors!"

Infantino also claimed equal pay at the World Cup is heading in the "right direction".

"We didn't lose any money and we generated the second highest income of any sport, besides of course the men's World Cup, at a global stage" said the FIFA head honcho.

"But that would not solve anything. It might be a symbol but it would not solve anything, because it's one month every four years and it's a few players out of the thousands and thousands of players. We need to keep the momentum.

"I say to all the women - and you know I have four daughters, so I have a few at home - that you have the power to change. Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights. You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don't have to do. You do it. Just do it."