Carlos Alcaraz will begin his defence of the US Open following Wimbledon

In just a few hours time the US Open 2023 will commence with tennis stars from all over the world hopeful of becoming a Grand Slam champion, or extending their number of Major wins. Returning to the site of his first Grand Slam win will be the 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz who enters this year’s competition as the defending champion.

His biggest competition will once again be the Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic against whom he lost in the recent Cincinnati Open final. Speaking after his win, the 23-time Grand Slam winner said: “He’s always pushing me to the limit,” said the Serbian. “I think I do to him pretty much the same thing. That’s why we produced a memorable final.

“It was one of the best, most exciting, and most difficult finals I was ever part of in best-of-three, no doubt, throughout my career. That’s why I fell on the ground after I won the match because it felt like winning a grand slam, to be honest.”

As we prepare for the upcoming tournament, here is all you need to know about how to watch the action...

When is the US Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 28 August, following the week of qualifiers, and will end with the women’s final on Saturday 9 September and the men’s final on Sunday 10 September.

How to watch the US Open 2023

After a five-year deal was arranged earlier this year, Sky Sports will be broadcasting the action live from Flushing Meadows. The broadcaster previously held the rights for the US Open until Amazon Prime took over. However, the action will now return to Sky with fans able to tune into Sky Sports Main Event from an extra £22/month.

NowTV passes can also be purchased from £34.99/month and give you access to 11 Sky Sports channels, including where the US Open will be showed.

Can I live stream the US Open?

Through Sky Sports, fans can live stream the matches on the Sky Sports website and on the SkyGo app with subscriptions necessary for both options.

Who is playing at the US Open?

Carlos Alcaraz will return as the defending champion, hoping to secure not just his second US Open title but his third Grand Slam following his win over Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. He will be the top seed with Djokovic seeded second.

Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie will form part of the British contingent competing in Flushing Meadows. Murray is not seeded and Norrie, seeded 16th, will be hoping to bounce back from a series of poor results, including a second round exit at SW19.

Iga Swiatek will once again be the top seed in the women’s tournament and the defending champion. She won her first Flushing Meadows trophy in 2022 but will be joined by fierce competition in the WTA event, including the world number nine and 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. Fifth seed Ons Jabeur will also be in action as she continues to fight to win her first Grand Slam.