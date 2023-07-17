Carlos Alcaraz is the third youngest male to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates glory at Wimbledon. (Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic’s four-year reign of dominance at Wimbledon to become the men’s singles champion at just 20 years old.

Alcaraz, who has added Wimbledon to the US Open title, said: “Well it’s a dream come true for me. It’s great to win but even if I had lost. I would have been really proud of myself, playing a final against a legend of our sport.”

The Spaniard became the third youngest men’s winner in the history of the competition behind Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker. Alcaraz’s achievements were watched by a star-studded crowd including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig and King Felipe VI of Spain.

One person that wasn’t spotted in the audience was Alcaraz’s rumoured girlfriend Maria Gonzalez Gimenez.

The tennis star has remained rather tight-lipped about his life off the court and has opted for a private approach on his social media, with the majority of his posts focusing on his tennis career.

But who is Carlos Alcaraz’s rumoured girlfriend and how long have they been together?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Maria Gonzalez Gimenez?

Carlos Alcaraz shared an intimate post with Maria Gonzalez Gimenez in 2022. (Getty Images)

Maria Gonzalez Gimenez is the rumoured girlfriend of Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz.

Gimenez was born in Murcia, Spain and she has decided to keep most of her information and love life out of the public eye.

The rumours of a relationship between the pair started last year when Alcaraz shared a picture on his Instagram story where he is kissing Gimenez on the cheek.

Alcaraz lifted the US Open title with a victory against Casper Rudd in 2022 and became the youngest man to be ranked at World No.1.

Does Maria Gonzalez Gimenez have Instagram?

Maria Gonzalez Gimenez has amassed more than 13,000 followers on Instagram and her account name in Mariaaagimenezz.

Gimenez has the same sporting interest as Alcarez and she plays for Murcia Club de Tenis - a tennis club in Murcia.

What does Maria Gonzalez Gimenez do for work?