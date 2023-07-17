US Open champion has won his second Grand Slam title after beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

A thrilling five-set match on Centre Court ended with Carlos Alcaraz being crowned the new Wimbledon champion, finally ending Novak Djokovic’s unbeaten reign on the court.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took the first set 6-1 with many fearing the final would be over rather quickly. However, the young Spaniard fought back and took the next two sets 7-6 6-1.

Djokovic was then able to bounce back and take the match to a full five sets but it was Alcaraz who was able to break the other and won his first Wimbledon Championship on his first Championship point.

In his post-match interview, Alcaraz was asked whether he believed he was “changing of the guard” to which he replied: “I did it for myself, not for the tennis generation, honestly.

“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me.

“But it’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making think that they are capable to do it.”

Here is everything you need to know about Alcaraz including his age, career wins, net worth and world ranking following his Wimbledon success:

Who is Carlos Alcaraz?

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his second Grand Slam win at Wimbledon 2023

Alcaraz, won his first Grand Slam singles title while still just a teenager at the age of 19. After joining the ATP Tour in 2020 at the age of 16, he became the youngest ever participant in the Australian Open men’s singles in 2021.

He won his first ATP Tour title at that year’s Madrid Open where he became the youngest ever champion - beating the record held by fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal since 2004. He has since gone on to win 12 more ATP Tour titles. Alcaraz ended 2022 as the youngest ever year-end number one and he was also the youngest player to become the ATP World number one, taking the spot at 19 years 4 months.

At Grand Slam events, Alcaraz has reached the Australian Open third round and French Open semi-finals as well as winning both the US Open and Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz in 2023

The US Open champion was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to a hamstring injury and subsequently lost his number one spot to Djokovic.

On his return to the tour, Alcaraz immediately won his next title, at the Argentina Open defeating Cameron Norrie in the final. At Indian Wells Masters, the 20-year-old recorded his 100th career win, making him the second fastest player to reach this milestone after John McEnroe, and faster than the ‘Big Three’.

Alcaraz then beat Jannik Sinner in straight sets to reach the final and won his eighth career title, and third Masters 1000 title, by defeating Medvedev in the final.

After failing to defend his Miami Open title, Alcaraz would then go on to win the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open, becoming the sixth-youngest player to reach 10 tour-level titles in the Open Era. Next up was the French Open where Alcaraz reached the penultimate match but was defeated by the Serbian world number two in four sets and subsequently lost his number one spot.

However, he was able to regain his place at the top of the ATP rankings following his win at the Queen’s Club Championships, where he recorded his first career title on grass.

At SW19, the 20-year-old beat Jeremy Chardy, Nicolas Jarry, Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune and the world number two Daniil Medvedev before facing the seven-time Wimbledon champion in the final. Alcaraz’s win over Djokovic ended the latter’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz net worth and world ranking

Alcaraz was seeded number one for the Grand Slam in London despite Djokovic holding the number one spot.

He is now back at number one, a feat which he first achieved after winning the US Open back in September. The Spanish teenager is estimated to have a net worth of around $10.9 million (£8.3m), according to Forbes.

