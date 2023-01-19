Andy Murray has praised wife Kim Sears for being supportive and believing in him

British tennis player Andy Murray and his new wife Kim Sears pictured at their wedding in 2015. (Getty Images)

Scottish tennis icon Andy Murray is dreaming of success in the Australian Open and has been backed every step of the way throughout his career by wife Kim Sears.

Murray has battled his way back to the top 50 in the world after a hip replacement in 2019, an injury which many experts believed would spell the end of his career.

Murray began the Australian Open with a famous win over Mateo Berrettini - his first victory over an opponent in the top 20 for six years. After the game in an emotional tribute - Murray praised his wife for the way she has supported him and helped him to rediscover his best form.

The 35-year-old said: “My wife has been unbelievably supportive. She’s helped a lot because, I would understand if she turned around and said to me, with some of the tennis I was playing at the end of last year,and I’m not really having much success, if she said to me: ‘Look, come home, we don’t need to do this anymore’.

“But she’s been unbelievably supportive and she still believes in me as well.”

Murray’s wife was seen during the match against Berrettini and she has regularly attended the Tennis stars’ games throughout the last decade.

But who is Kim Sears and how long has she been married to Murray?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Kim Sears?

Kim Sears was born in Balcombe, West Sussex on 10 December, 1987.

Sears studied Art at the University of Sussex and now works as a full time artist, she has a website called Brushes and Paws, where she paints portraits of animals and flowers.

Kim Sears regularly cheers on Andy Murray during his games. (Getty Images)

Sears first met Murray in 2005, when he was competing at the US Open. Her father Nigel Sears reportedly introduced the pair; he was at the time head of the Women’s Tennis Association.

Nigel was briefly a tennis player himself in the 1980s, however he is best known for coaching former top five players such as Amanda Coetzer, Daniela Hantuchova and Ana Ivanovic.

How long have Andy Murray and Kim Sears been together?

Murray and Sears went public with their relationship in 2006 and the Tennis star was pictured kissing Sears in the stands after winning the SAP Open.

In a post match interview at the time Murray said: “ First time she came to a tournament with me. I’m maybe a little bit more relaxed on the court. I played really well and hopefully, she’ll come to a few more tournaments.”

Are they married?

Andy Murray and Kim Sears got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot a year later in April 2015. The pair got married at Dunblane Cathedral in Dunblane, Scotland.

Ahead of the wedding Murray claimed that Sears did most of the wedding plan. He said: “Kim’s been pretty much doing it. I’ve tried to help out when she has asked, but I haven’t been over involved. I did all the food and cake tasting which I really enjoyed.”

Do they have children?

