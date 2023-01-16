All the previous winners of the Australian Open tournament

The Australian Open has got underway today as the likes of Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu all return to Grand Slam action. Novak Djokovic will also feature in Melbourne after he was forced to miss last year’s tournament.

The Serbian was banned from the competition after he was unable to provide sufficient evidence for having a Covid-reated illness that exempted him from receiving the vaccine - despite there being an initial belief that he had been granted a medical excemption. Djokovic was subsequently deported back to Serbia and was also forced to sit out of the US Open for the same reason, however he has been allowed to return to the tournament in 2023.

Cameron Norrie has already confirmed his place in the second round after beating Luca Van Assche this morning, while Jack Draper was unable to cause an upset as he faced Nadal. Meanwhile, Andy Murray will take on Matteo Berrettini in tomorrow’s first round as he looks for his fourth Grand Slam title, after failing to reach the final of the Australian Open since 2016. The Scot has finished runner-up at the tournament on five occasions but is yet to be crowned champion in Melbourne.

As some of the world’s biggest tennis stars kick off 2023’s first Grand Slam this week, we take a look at all the previous winners.

Who has won the most Australian Open titles?

Novak Djokovic has the most Australian Open titles (9) and will be looking to take his tally to double figures this year. The Grand Slam tournament is the 35-year-old’s most successful behind his seven Wimbledon, three US Open and two French Open trophies.

Behind Djokovic is Roy Emerson (6) and Roger Federer (6), though with both already retired, it doesn’t look like anyone will be catching Djokovic up anytime soon. No British man has won the Australian Open since Fred Perry in 1934.

Meanwhile, Margaret Smith Court is the most successful female tennis player at the tournament, having won eleven titles with her last coming in 1973. She is followed by Serena Williams (7) who is the only active star to have more than two to her name. Virginia Wade was the latest British woman to win the tournament in 1972.

Previous winners

Men’s singles (2000-)

• 2000 - Andre Agassi (USA)

•2001 - Andre Agassi (USA)

• 2002 - Thomas Johansson (Sweden)

• 2003 - Andre Agassi (USA)

• 2004 - Roger Federer (Switzerland)

• 2005 - Marat Safin (Russia)

• 2006 - Roger Federer (Switzerland)

• 2007 - Roger Federer (Switzerland)

• 2008 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

• 2009 - Rafael Nadal (Spain)

• 2010 - Roger Federer (Switzerland)

• 2011 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

• 2012 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

• 2013 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

• 2014 - Stan Wawrinka (Spain)

• 2015 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

• 2016 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

• 2017 - Roger Federer (Switzerland)

• 2018 - Roger Federer (Switzerland)

• 2019 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

• 2020 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

• 2021 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

• 2022 - Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Women’s singles (2000-)

• 2000 - Lindsay Davenport (USA)

• 2001 - Jennifer Capriati (USA)

• 2002 - Jennifer Capriati ( USA)

• 2003 - Serena Williams (USA)

• 2004 - Justine Henin (Belgium)

• 2005 - Serena Williams (USA)

• 2006 - Amelie Mauresmo (France)

• 2007 - Serena Williams (USA)

• 2008 - Maria Sharapova (Russia)

• 2009 - Serena Williams (USA)

• 2010 - Serena Williams (USA)

• 2011 - Kim Clijsters (Belgium)

• 2012 - Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

• 2013 - Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

• 2014 - Li Na (China)

• 2015 - Serena Williams (USA)

• 2016 - Angelique Kerber (Germany)

• 2017 - Serena Williams (USA)

• 2018 - Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

• 2019 - Naomi Osaka (Japan)

• 2020 - Sofia Kenin (USA)

• 2021 - Naomi Osaka (Japan)