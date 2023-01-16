All the current odds on who will win the 2023 Australian Open

The first round of the 2023 Australian Open is well underway, with Cameron Norrie getting off to a great start with victory over Luca Van Assche. Jack Draper was handed the short straw when he was drawn against two-time champion Rafael Nadal and was unable to cause an upset in Melbourne.

Emma Raducanu will also feature in the first round after success in her opening match, while the likes of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic are yet to take to the court. The Serbian will be hunting for his tenth Australian Open title after he was forced to sit out of last year’s tournament as he hadn’t had the Covid-19 vaccination.

Murray is yet to win the Australian Open and will be looking to add to his three Grand Slam titles, however it has been seven years since he even reached the final in Melbourne. The Scot has placed as runner-up in the tournament on five occasions but is yet to take home the trophy. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev will be looking to claim his first Australian Open title after reaching the final of the past two tournaments, before enduring defeat against Djokovic and Nadal.

Meanwhile, Raducanu will be eager to impress in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, with both Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka absent from the women’s singles competition. It has been 18 months since the 20-year-old beat Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final.

Here are the current favourites to win the Australian Open, via Sky Bet.

Australian Open odds

Men’s singles

• Novak Djokovic - 4/5

• Daniil Medvedev - 5/1

• Jannik Sinner - 12/1

• Rafael Nadal - 12/1

• Stefanos Tsitipas - 12/1

• Taylor Fritz - 12/1

• Holger Rune - 18/1

• Felix Auger Aliassime - 22/1

• Casper Ruud - 25/1

• Alexander Zverev - 40/1

• Cameron Norrie - 40/1

• Sebastian Korda - 40/1

Women’s singles

• Iga Swiatek - 2/1

• Jessica Pegula - 15/2

• Aryna Sabalenka - 8/1

• Cori Gauff - 9/1

• Belinda Bencic - 12/1

• Caroline Garcia - 18/1

• Ons Jabeur - 18/1

• Maria Sakkari - 20/1

• Veronika Kudermetova - 20/1

• Elena Rybakina - 25/1

• Madison Keys - 25/1

When is the Australian Open final?

The first three rounds of the Australian Open will take place across this week, before the quarter-finals get underway next Tuesday (January 24). The semi-finals will be played the next day (January 27), while the final is scheduled for Sunday January 29. Thankfully, fans in the UK won’t have to get up in the middle of the night to watch it as it is due to begin at 8:30am UK time.

The men’s singles tournament has been dominated by Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer in previous years, with the trio picking up all but two of the trophies since 2004. Despite only claiming two titles, Nadal has reached a total of six finals at the Australian Open and is the current defending champion.