Andy Murray has won his first match at Kooyong Classic as he prepares for Australian Open Grand Slam 2023 next week

Andy Murray is featured in the draw of the Australian Open 2023 and has enjoyed his first win of the season. The 35-year-old Scottish star beat China’s Zhang Zhizhen 2-6 6-3 10-2 and will be using his run in Melbourne to prepare for the first Grand Slam of the year.

The former world number one, currently ranked 49, had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019 which was at the time thought to have ended his career. However, despite saying last month that he was only one “big injury” away from calling time on his career, he has now said he is healthy with no plans to retire any time soon.

Advertisement

Following his first win of 2023, Murray said: “I’ve been healthy the last seven months. I’m no awakening with aches and pains like in the last few years. As long as the body holds up well and i’m training properly and performing to a level I’m enjoying, then I will keep going. But I don’t have any timeframe (for retirement).”

Will Andy Murray play in Australian Open 2023?

Advertisement

The three-time Grand Slam winner is currently in the draw for the Australian Open and will find out his first round opponent following the draw, which takes place on Thursday 12 January.

Murray has featured in five Australian Open finals but never won

Advertisement

What is Andy Murray’s record at Australian Open 2023?

35-year-old Murray is a five-time Australian Open finalist but has never won the tournament. He featured in the 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 finals. He has a total of 49 career wins at the Australian Open but in 2022, he lost out to qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round having beaten Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round.

Which other British players will feature Australian Open 2023?

Cameron Norrie will be the highest ranking Briton at the tournament, seeded at number 11. He will be joined in the main draw by Jack Draper and Dan Evans while Emma Raducanu and Harriet Dart will feature in the women’s draw.

Advertisement

Emma Raducanu suffered an ankle injury during the ASB classic in Auckland, but has since been seen praticing on the court and will hope to build on her 2022 tournament which saw her reach the second round of the Australian Open before losing to Danka Kovinic.

Advertisement

The qualifiers for the tournament are still taking place, with Britons Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki reaching the final rounds of the women’s qualifying rounds. Katie Boutler lost 6-1 6-3 to Polina Kudermetova in the second round of qualifying while Paul Jubb, Ryan Peniston, Heather Watson and Liam Broady all lost their first round matches.

When is the Australian Open?

The Australian Open will begin on Monday 16 January 2023 and conclude with the women’s final on Saturday 28 January and the men’s final on Sunday 29 January. Eurosport’s Discovery+ channel will have all of the action from Melbourne Park with Alize Lim, Tim Henman and Mats Wilander leading the coverage.