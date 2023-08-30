Carabao Cup holders Man United will enter the competition in the third round draw

The first major piece of silverware in English football is up for grabs and a total of 32 teams will find out their next step to Wembley in the Carabao Cup third round draw. The Carabao Cup is synonymous for producing shocks and upsets and Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham were the first Premier League side to exit the competition this season, while there were also nervy nights for Brentford, Luton and Crystal Palace.

The third round draw also sees the arrival of holders Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle, West Ham, Brighton, Liverpool and Aston Villa. The seven teams will all face the task of balancing their European and domestic commitments in the coming months.

But when is the Carabao Cup third round draw and when will the fixtures take place?

When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup takes place on Wednesday 30 August. All fixtures are possible at this stage of the competition with the regionalised portion of the cup finishing in round two.

Proceeding are expected to begin at around 10.15pm BST, after the conclusion of the televised second-round clash between Everton and Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The draw will be conducted by former Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, who will be joined by ex-Lioness Izzy Christiansen. Sky Sports presenter Emma Saunders will be the host during the cup draw.

How to watch the Carabao Cup third round draw

The Carabao Cup third round draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News.

Fans at the stadium will also be able to stream coverage of the draw via the Sky Go app which is available to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

When will the Carabao Cup third round be played?

Fixtures for the third round of the Carabao Cup are scheduled to take place on the week beginning Monday 25 September.

Which teams are left in the competition?

Tottenham and Leeds United are two of the biggest absentees from the Carabao Cup third round draw and both sides crashed out on penalties to end their trophy hopes.

There are five fixtures taking place on Wednesday evening ahead of the cup draw - including the televised game between Doncaster Rovers and Everton.

Here is a full list of all the teams in the Carabao Cup third round draw: