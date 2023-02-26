Manchester United will take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium

The first silverware of the season will be up for grabs at Wembley Stadium this afternoon,

Manchester United will face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (26 February). Both teams are looking to break trophy droughts.

Erik Ten Hag is hoping to lead the Red Devils to their first silverware since winning the Europa League in 2017. He took over the Premier League giants in the summer and has seen his side climb the table to third, as well as knock out Barcelona in the Europa League.

Eddie Howe is looking to guide his Newcastle United side to their first trophy in 67 years, having lifted the FA Cup in 1955. The former Bournemouth manager has overseen a complete turn around in his year in charge, guiding them from a relegation battle into the race for the top four places.

The Carabao Cup final is highly anticipated, but what happens if the game finishes level after 90 minutes? Here’s all you need to know:

Is there extra time in the League Cup final?

Carabao Cup used to have extra time at the end of matches if the game was level after 90 minutes in all of the rounds. However in 2018/19 EFL clubs voted in favour of cutting back on having to play an additional 30 minutes.

In the early rounds of the competition, League Cup games go straight to penalties if the match is tied at full time. But extra time was kept for the semi-final and the final.

If the game is level at the end of the second leg of a semi-final then the game goes to extra time. For the final if the score is tied after 90 minutes, the teams will play an extra 30 minutes split into two 15 minute halves.

Newcastle United face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Will there be a penalty shoot-out in the Carabao Cup final?

If both sides cannot be separated after 90 minutes and 30 minutes of extra time, the game will go to a penalty shoot-out. The penalties will be taken in the traditional ABAB format.

The EFL had previously tried the alternate ABBA penalty shoot-out method - with team A taking their first penalty before Team B takes the next two before Team A steps up again. It was introduced in the 2017/18 season but has since been scrapped.

The 2022 Carabao Cup final was decided on penalties, with Liverpool beating Chelsea - a result which was repeated a few months later in the FA Cup final. Manchester United last won a shoot-out in a final in the 2009 League Cup, beating Tottenham.

Newcastle United’s previous trophy was won in the FA Cup in 1955, prior to the introduction of penalty shoot-outs. But the team have won just three out of 11 shoot-outs they have been involved in.

Is there VAR in the Carabao Cup final?