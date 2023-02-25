Manchester United and Newcastle United fans will be travelling to Wembley Stadium for Carabao Cup final

Wembley Stadium will play host to the Carabao Cup final.

Erik Ten Hag is looking for his first silverware as Manchester United head coach, while Eddie Howe is looking to end Newcastle United’s long drought for a trophy. The game will kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday (26 February).

Fans from the north east and north west will be descending on London for the Carabao Cup final. LNER has been accused of “targetting” football supporters after it was announced that it would be running dry services back to Newcastle on Sunday evening.

If you are heading to Wembley Stadium for the game, you might be wondering how exactly to get to the ground. Here is all you need to know:

How to get to Wembley Stadium?

Football fans heading to the Carabao Cup final have a range of public transport options for getting to Wembley Stadium. The underground (tube) will take you to two stations close to the ground, while you can also get the Overground and other rail services.

Supporters will also be able to take advantage of other public transport methods including buses.

What is the closest tube station?

Fans heading to Wembley Stadium should be aware that there are two tube stations close to the ground. It includes Wembley Park Station and Wembley Central Station.

The Jubilee and Metropolitan lines stop at Wembley Park, while the Bakerloo line will take you to Wembley Central. Real time information on tube services is available.

Can you get a train to Wembley?

Supporters can also take direct train services to Wembley Stadium on 26 February. Chiltern Railways runs services to Wembley Stadium Station.

Trains also run to Wembley Central Station via London Overground, London Midland and Southern. Looking for the latest train times and fares? Just visit National Rail Enquiries or call 0871 200 4950.

Can you get the bus to the stadium?

On its website, Wembley Stadium explains: “Wembley is well served by local buses, including the 18/N18, 83/N83, 92, 182, 206, 223, 297 and 483 serving routes across North West London and to and from Central London. “To make life easier, you can pay for your bus fare with an Oyster card, Visitor Oyster card, Travelcard or UK-issued contactless payment card. Just touch one of these on the card reader as you get on. Please note that if your contactless payment card has been issued outside the UK, we recommend checking with your card issuer for any international transaction fees or charges that may apply.”

Fans heading to Wembley for last year's Carabao Cup final.

If you are wanting to travel by coach there are also options available. Wembley Stadium’s website said: “National Express is the Official Coach Supplier to Wembley, and a great way to avoid the stress of car parking or rushing for the train. There are direct services from more than 55 UK locations.

“To book, visit the National Express website, call 08717 81 81 81 or visit your local National Express outlet.”

Is there parking at Wembley Stadium?

Fans heading to Wembley have many public transport options to take them to the stadium on Sunday. But if you do want to travel by car, parking is available at the stadium’s official car park - however you need to have booked in advance.

Can you bring a bag into Wembley Stadium?