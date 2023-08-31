Telling news your way
England squad announcement: Gareth Southgate names 26-man squad for Ukraine and Scotland

Gareth Southgate’s England are aiming to maintain their 100 percent record in qualifying

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
3 minutes ago

England manager Gareth Southgate has named two debutants in his squad for his side's upcoming tests against Ukraine and Scotland.

The Three Lions will report to St.George’s Park on Monday 4 September to begin preparations for the resumption of their Euro 2024 qualification campaign. Southgate’s men will be aiming to continue their 100 percent qualification record in the group against Ukraine when they travel to Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday 9 September.

England will then take on the Auld Enemy Scotland at Hampden Park three days later on Tuesday 12 September, in a friendly which celebrates the 150th Anniversary Heritage match.

The Euro 2020 finalists will welcome two new players to the squad as Levi Colwill of Chelsea and Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal both aim to make an impression in the senior team in the runup to Euro 2024 this summer.

Colwill has experience of success with England’s Under 21 team and the defender was a key member of Lee Carsley’s side which won the U21 European Championships in July without conceding a single goal.

Nketiah has also made an impression for England’s development teams over the years and the Arsenal forward became the men’s under-21 record goalscorer in 2020 when he scored his 16th goal.

The young Arsenal striker has started the season well in the absence of Gabriel Jesus and he has fired in two goals from his first three Premier League games. Elsewhere the likes of Lewis Dunk and Jordan Henderson retain their place in the England setup while AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori is also back among the ranks.

England’s most notable omission from the squad is Chelsea star Raheem Sterling who recently scored two goals in his side's victory over Luton Town.

Speaking of his absence Southgate said: “I didn't want to leave any attacking players out. A lot of competition for places in that area behind the nine. Really happy to see him do well for Chelsea, but everyone has started the season well. Raheem's not particularly happy with that."

The inclusions of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has raised eyebrows, with the pair not playing for their respective clubs this season.

Of his decision to include former Leeds United midfielder Phillips, Southgate said: "Giving some less experienced players in the squad. Tyrone Mings is out for the season, John Stones is out for this camp. Conor Coady is out playing in the Championship now. Declan Rice was the only English player at the weekend to play in a single pivot. Kalvin is the next best option."

On Maguire's inclusion, he added: "It's not a good situation that those guys aren't playing football, but in some areas we have depth. In others we don't."

Here is the full England squad for the games against Ukraine and Scotland:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johstone and Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Attackers: Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Eddie Nketiah, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson

