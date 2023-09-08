England are hoping to make it five wins from five as they take on Ukraine

The Three Lions are high on confidence after victories in all of their last four qualification matches and they have already beaten European champions Italy, Malta and North Macedonia.

Gareth Southgate’s side also recorded a comprehensive 2-0 victory against Ukraine in the last contest between the two teams in March.

A victory in the upcoming game will put Southgate a step closer to his fourth major tournament as England boss and he will hope to go all the way in Berlin next year after a defeat in the final to Italy in 2021.

The fixture also offers two uncapped England players the chance to impress and Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah will both hope to build on their success with the Under-21 team.

But when is England’s clash with Ukraine and how can fans keep up to date with all of the games' talking points?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is England vs Ukraine?

England and Ukraine will go head-to-head on Saturday 9 September. The fixture will be played at the Stadion Miejski Wroclaw in Poland due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The venue has a capacity of 45,000 and it is the home stadium of Śląsk Wrocław in Poland’s top-flight.

How to watch England vs Ukraine

England vs Ukraine will be free to view in the UK on Channel 4. Build up to the contest will begin at 4pm and the game itself will kick off an hour later at 5pm.

Fans can also stream the game via All 4 and the app can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Team news

Harry Kane is expected to captain the Three Lions on his first international appearance since joining German champions Bayern Munich.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish will not feature in the game and they dropped out of the squad shortly after their call ups due to injury concerns.

Bukayo Saka and Levi Colwill missed training on Tuesday but both are still expected to feature.

John Stones, Reece James and Mason Mount missed out on the squad due to injury. While Nick Pope and Raheem Sterling were surprise omissions from Southgate’s squad.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is likely to appear after recovering from injury. But experienced midfielders Ruslan Malinovskyi and Yevhen Konoplyanka were both left out of the squad.

Who is the bookmaker's favourite?

England have qualified for every major tournament since Euro 2008 and they are expected to take another step towards qualification against Ukraine.