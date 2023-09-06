Scotland are hoping to qualify for two consecutive European Championships for first time since 1996

Scotland are back in action with a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus.

Steve Clarke’s side are aiming to maintain their 100 percent record in qualifying and they have recorded four wins from four matches so far this campaign.

The Tartan army travel to Cyprus with optimism and confidence after impressive victories over Spain, Georgia and Norway, as well as a comfortable 3-0 win in their previous meeting with Cyprus.

Cyprus have endured a much more difficult start to qualification and their hopes of reaching a first major tournament have been dented hugely by their run of three defeats from three matches.

Scotland are hoping to qualify for back-to-back European Championships for the first time since the 1990s and this match comes just days before their friendly against England.

But when is Scotland’s Euro qualifier against Cyprus and how can viewers keep up to date with all of the action from the AEK Arena?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Cyprus vs Scotland?

Scotland will go head-to-head with Cyprus on Friday 8 September in their fifth European Championship qualifier.

Steve Clarke’s side recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory against Cyprus in March with John McGinn and Scott McTominay scoring the goals.

Scotland are hoping to extend their perfect head to head record of eight wins from eight games.

What is the venue for the game?

Scotland will travel to the AEK Arena - Georgios Karapatakis for their Euro qualifier against Cyprus.

The venue is the home ground of AEK Larnaca, which is situated in the third largest city in the country. The stadium has a seating capacity of 8,058 fans and it has been the home of the national team since 2021.

How to watch Cyprus vs Scotland

Scotland’s qualifier against Cyprus will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1. Coverage of the contest begins at 7pm and the match itself kicks off at 7.45pm.

The channel can be found on 412 on Sky or 551 on Virgin but it is only available to subscribers.

Team news

Newcastle youngster Elliot Anderson was in line to make his Scotland debut during the international break but he has withdrawn from the matchday squad due to injury.

Motherwell shot stopper Liam Kelly has also been ruled out of the upcoming games with injury.