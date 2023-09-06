Wales manager Rob Page has won just one of his last 12 games

Wales will welcome South Korea to the Cardiff City Stadium in an international friendly which takes place just days before their next Euro qualifier.

The Dragons are aiming to qualify for the European Championships for the third time in their history and they are hoping to bounce back from disappointing defeats against Turkey and Armenia back in June.

Rob Page has faced criticism from Wales supporters in recent months and he has won just one of his last 12 games, which included a dismal World Cup campaign in Qatar 2022.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has pledged his support to the manager and claims it is important that his team stick together in a transitional period which has seen the retirement of Gareth Bale and the departure of assistant coach Eric Ramsay.

Speaking ahead of the qualifiers, the Cardiff footballer said: “I think we are all behind the gaffer. What he had done has been quite remarkable - coming in (in) the circumstances that he did, getting to a European Championship and getting to the World Cup.

“Now we are going through a transitional period, we have lost some big players and it was always going to be difficult. We have lost some staff as well. That has been a bit of a change.”

He added: “We know there’s a good group, there’s a lot of potential in this team, a lot of players playing at the highest level, exciting young talented players as well.”

The upcoming international break will play an important role in deciding Wales fate and if they can make it to Euro 2024.

But when is Wales friendly against South Korea and how can fans watch the game? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs South Korea?

Wales and South Korea will face off in an international friendly on Thursday 7 September at 7.45pm.

The fixture comes just four days before their crucial qualifier away at Latvia on Monday 11 September.

Tottenham fans will take a particular interest in the game as new signing Brennan Johnson and star man Heung Min-Son go head-to-head at the Cardiff City Stadium.

How to watch Wales vs South Korea

Wales vs South Korea is available to watch live on S4C and Viaplay Sports online.

Fans can also stream the game between Wales and South Korea through the BBC Sport Website and App.

Radio commentary will also be provided by BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.