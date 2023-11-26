Did the late Terry Venables and his wife Yvette own a hotel in Alicante?
Former England manager Terry Venables who has passed away reportedly owned a hotel in Alicante, Spain, with wife Yvette
The late Terry Venables reportedly owned a hotel in Alicante in Spain with his wife Yvette. The four star boutique hotel, La Escondida only has 12 rooms, described on the website as ‘cosy.’ The rooms available include a 1 bedroom Chalet (Lodge Suite) and a double room with balcony. According to Luxury and Boutique Hotels, “The hotel is owned by the ex-England football manager Terry Venables, the lawn actually used to be a football pitch! It was built in 1891.”
The Daily Mail reported in 2016 that “Venables is 18 months into his latest managerial role running La Escondida (The Hideaway), a boutique hotel and restaurant in the mountains near Alicante. ‘Just listen to that silence,’ he says.’This place is so relaxing. It's best if you want a good rest. But then I would say that, wouldn’t I?”
Terry Venables also owned Scribes West, a private members club in Kensington, London, but he sold it in 1997. It was at the club where Terry reportedly celebrated England’s successful run in the Euro 96 championships. It is believed he sold Scribes West for nearly £1 million pounds. “Scribes has been a wonderful part of my life where I have made a great many friends and it has also turned out to be an excellent investment,” he said.
