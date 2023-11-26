Former England manager Terry Venables who has passed away reportedly owned a hotel in Alicante, Spain, with wife Yvette

The late Terry Venables was reportedly the owner of La Escondida in Alicante. Photograph by Getty

The late Terry Venables reportedly owned a hotel in Alicante in Spain with his wife Yvette. The four star boutique hotel, La Escondida only has 12 rooms, described on the website as ‘cosy.’ The rooms available include a 1 bedroom Chalet (Lodge Suite) and a double room with balcony. According to Luxury and Boutique Hotels, “The hotel is owned by the ex-England football manager Terry Venables, the lawn actually used to be a football pitch! It was built in 1891.”

The Daily Mail reported in 2016 that “Venables is 18 months into his latest managerial role running La Escondida (The Hideaway), a boutique hotel and restaurant in the mountains near Alicante. ‘Just listen to that silence,’ he says.’This place is so relaxing. It's best if you want a good rest. But then I would say that, wouldn’t I?”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement