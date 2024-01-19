BBC The Traitors star Harry has a very famous girlfriend who is also on TV

The new season of The Traitors has left viewers shocked this week following Diane Carson’s elimination from the show. Now it seems Harry Clarke, 22, is the new fan favourite despite his unfaithfulness to fellow contestant Paul Gorton. The former British Army engineer has won the hearts of the nation and practically convinced all the contestants he is a faithful.

It was recently revealed that Harry has a famous girlfriend and she has some very famous siblings. The 23 year-old has a huge following on social media with an impressive 150,000 followers on Instagram and 478,000 followers on TikTok.

Harry isn’t the only one on our TV screens as Anna Maynard is a regular presenter on the CBBC series Got What It Takes. The children’s presenter hosted the first two series of the show by herself and was then joined by co-hosts Melvin Odoom in 2021.

Her surname may also ring a bell as Anna is the younger sister to Connor Maynard and Jack Maynard. Connor Maynard is a singer who has had hits with ‘Can’t Say No’ and R U Crazy’. Brother Jack Maynard is a YouTuber although some fans may remember him from his brief stint on I’m Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2017. The YouTube star was removed from the series after just three days due to offensive Tweets he was linked to in the past.