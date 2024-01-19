The Traitors final: when is season 2 finale on TV, how long is it - BBC schedule disruption explained
The Traitors season 2 finale will be the longest episode of the series, causing disruption for the BBC TV schedule
The Traitors season two finale is just around the corner as the surviving Faithfuls hope to root out the remaining Traitors in their midst and split a cash prize of up to £120,000.
Season one of the show proved a runaway success for the BBC, and was one of the channel's most popular series of 2022 - but series two is already proving more popular with confirmed viewing figures for the first three episodes around 2 million per episode higher than for season one.
The synopsis for the season finale states: ”It’s the final day of the ultimate psychological game of trust! They’ve survived every banishment and murder in Claudia’s castle of treachery, but it all comes down to today.
“Will the Faithful weed out all the Traitors and split the prize pot between them, or will any Traitors remain undetected, and take the life-changing sum of money, all for themselves?”
When is The Traitors season 2 finale?
The Traitors will follow the regular series pattern, with three final episodes released next week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings.
The season two finale will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm. Although the first three episodes of the series were all available to watch on iPlayer from the day of the first episode airing on TV, later tranches of episodes have been released on iPlayer separately as each airs.
This means you won’t be able to watch the finale on line before it is shown on BBC One and you will have to wait until Friday January 26 to see if the Faithful or the Traitors will win the second series.
How long is the Traitors finale?
The Traitors season two finale is longer than previous episodes, at 70 minutes. As a result of the longer episode, there will be minor disruption to the BBC TV schedule with News at Ten actually starting at 10.10pm.
Regional News and The Graham Norton Show will also be delayed by 10 minutes - The Graham Norton Show will finish at 11.40pm and be followed by the BBC’s late night film, Meet Joe Black.
