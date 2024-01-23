Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Apprentice is returning for season 18 and one of its contestants, Tre Lowe might be a familiar face if you were a fan of garage music in the early noughties.

The London-based businessman, musician and motivational speaker, thinks he has what it takes to get the thumbs-up from Lord Sugar and win that important investment prize of £250,000.

The new batch of contestants will be put through their paces, working hard to impress Baroness Brady and former Apprentice winner Tim Campbell who stepped in to fill in for Claude Littner last year following his accident in 2021 which left him with serious injuries.

So, who is Tre Lowe and does he have what it takes to become Lord Sugar's next apprentice? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Tre Lowe?

Tre Lowe, originally called Paul Akabah, is a London businessman, musician and motivational speaker. His garage group, Architechs, soared to number three in the charts with their hit, "Body Groove", which has over 50 million streams, as well as a top 20 chart song called, "Show Me The Money".

He has also worked on remixes for big names such as Usher, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Brandy & Monica and Beanie. As well as being the co-owner for the record label MBL Entertainment, he is no stranger to showbiz, with his Instagram account showing him hanging out with celebrities including Emma Thompson.

Speaking to PA, Lowe said: "There is something truly special about creative success, it goes way beyond just the financials. Though my brother (Ashley Akabah) is no longer alive – the music we made in this partnership certainly is and will impact future generations too.” According to Music Week, Ashley Akabah died in 2020 aged 49.

Lowe had to give up DJing due to "severe tinnitus", creating a career in personal training and wellbeing business. He said: "People think I am a cool dude but underneath all of that, I am a super-geek. I have always had a fascination with how things work. One of my dreams as a child was to be in those big red Britannica Encyclopaedia volumes, alongside the likes of Galileo, Newton, and Tesla."

Who is his wife?

Lowe is married to entrepreneur Enas Daeki, who is the regional director of Global Woman Club and the founder of Arabela Agency. Daeki is also a published author - her book, The beauty of pain: The four practices to transform pain into power, discusses the "power that can come from pain if we lean in and start to explore it". In October 2023, Lowe shared a picture of their wedding day on Instagram, thanking his "beautiful wife", for her "unwavering support and always having my back through thick and thin."

When can I watch the Apprentice 2024?