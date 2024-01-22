Strictly champion Ellie Leach will star in the ITV’s new Drama Queens alongside other big names from Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks

If you love Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, then you are bound to love the brand new ITVBE series called Drama Queens. Rebecca Kenny-Smith, director of programming, unscripted at Lime Pictures said: “We’re thrilled to bring audiences a new kind of reality show that goes beyond the glitz and glamour, offering a genuine and raw portrayal of what it's really like to be a soap star.”

Coronation Street actress and Strictly Come Dancing champion Ellie Leach is one of the stars who has been signed up to the show. The Sun reported that alongside Ellie, “Emmerdale stars Amy Walsh, Roxy Shahidi and Laura Norton have also signed up to appear alongside Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter and Jamelia.” The Sun also revealed that “Fellow actress Brooke (Vincent), who played Sophie Webster in Coronation Street until 2019, will be showing her life as a mum-of-two.”

Former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent shares two sons, Mexx and Monroe with West Bromwich Albion footballer Kean Bryan. On the Learning As I Go podcast with former Love Island star Scott Thomas (brother of Ryan Thomas who is currently on Dancing On Ice), Brooke revealed that “The situation that I’ve found most hard is finding out that Kean is Mexx’s favourite (parent). I was like ‘How is he your favourite?’ I’m the mum, I should be your favourite.”

When Ellie Leach won Strictly Come Dancing 2023, she shared a post on her Instagram explaining how she had no self-confidence when she started on the show. She said: “When I started Strictly I was nervous and shy. I had no self-confidence or self-belief and I was completely a glass half-empty type of person.” She went on to say that “This win is for everyone who feels they’re not good enough. You are enough. Please be kinder to yourselves and have more belief and find joy in the little things.”

When is Drama Queens on?