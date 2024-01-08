Holly Willoughby will make her return to TV and reprise her role as Dancing on Ice host

Dancing On Ice (ITV1 and ITVX, ITV Picture Desk)

It’s a good job January is usually a quiet month for social events because the TV schedule is packed. Gladiators is returning to TV with a new home over on BBC One and ITV will launch the new Love Island: All Stars and the new series of Dancing on Ice. Season 16 of Dancing On Ice will be back on our screens this weekend with a new bunch of celebrities pulling on their skates to compete in the ice skating dance competition.

Who are this year's Dancing On Ice presenters and judges?

Dancing On Ice Stephen Mulhern & Holly Willoughby (ITV Picture Desk)

The new series will see Holly Willoughby make her return to TV alongside new co-host Stephen Mulhern. In October 2023 Holly Willoughby stepped down as This Morning presenter after 14 years following an alleged kidnap plot. Stephen Mulhern will be presenting the show for the first time as he takes over from former host Phillip Schofield. The Dancing On Ice presenters will be joined by judges Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo.

Who are the Dancing On Ice contestants?

The full list of 12 celebrities has been revealed which includes stars from soaps EastEnders and Coronation Street, a boxing legend, Radio DJ and a former Love Islander. Sadly hairdresser and Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb had to drop out of the show because of an injury he sustained during training. Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards has stepped in to replace Stephen.

Ricky Hatton MBE - Former professional boxer

Claire Sweeney - Coronation Street actress

Hannah Spearritt - Former S Club 7 member

Amber Davies - Theatre actress and Love Island winner 2017

Greg Rutherford MBE - Olympic gold medallist

Miles Nazaire - Made In Chelsea star

Lou Sanders - Stand-up comedian

Ricky Norwood - EastEnders actor

Adele Roberts - Radio DJ

Roxy Shahidi - Emmerdale actress

Ryan Thomas - Former Coronation Street actor

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards - Olympic ski jumper

When does Dancing On Ice start?