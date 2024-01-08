Dancing On Ice: Everything you need to know about the new series including hosts, celebrities and start date
Holly Willoughby will make her return to TV and reprise her role as Dancing on Ice host
It’s a good job January is usually a quiet month for social events because the TV schedule is packed. Gladiators is returning to TV with a new home over on BBC One and ITV will launch the new Love Island: All Stars and the new series of Dancing on Ice. Season 16 of Dancing On Ice will be back on our screens this weekend with a new bunch of celebrities pulling on their skates to compete in the ice skating dance competition.
Who are this year's Dancing On Ice presenters and judges?
The new series will see Holly Willoughby make her return to TV alongside new co-host Stephen Mulhern. In October 2023 Holly Willoughby stepped down as This Morning presenter after 14 years following an alleged kidnap plot. Stephen Mulhern will be presenting the show for the first time as he takes over from former host Phillip Schofield. The Dancing On Ice presenters will be joined by judges Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo.
Who are the Dancing On Ice contestants?
The full list of 12 celebrities has been revealed which includes stars from soaps EastEnders and Coronation Street, a boxing legend, Radio DJ and a former Love Islander. Sadly hairdresser and Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb had to drop out of the show because of an injury he sustained during training. Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards has stepped in to replace Stephen.
- Ricky Hatton MBE - Former professional boxer
- Claire Sweeney - Coronation Street actress
- Hannah Spearritt - Former S Club 7 member
- Amber Davies - Theatre actress and Love Island winner 2017
- Greg Rutherford MBE - Olympic gold medallist
- Miles Nazaire - Made In Chelsea star
- Lou Sanders - Stand-up comedian
- Ricky Norwood - EastEnders actor
- Adele Roberts - Radio DJ
- Roxy Shahidi - Emmerdale actress
- Ryan Thomas - Former Coronation Street actor
- Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards - Olympic ski jumper
When does Dancing On Ice start?
The new series of Dancing On Ice will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday January 14 from 6.30pm.
