Josie Gibson has emerged as the latest favourite to take over the hosting role on ITV’s popular reality competition series, “Dancing On Ice”

After winning over viewers with her appearance on this year's "I'm A Celeb," Josie Gibson is now the front-runner to helm hosting duties on ITV's "Dancing On Ice" in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

In the wake of her recent success in the jungle, Josie Gibson is emerging as the odds-on favourite to take over the hosting duties on the upcoming Dancing on Ice series. Bookmaker William Hill has Gibson backed at 1/2 to co-present the show alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Gibson's popularity soared during her stint on “I'm A Celebrity” earlier this month, winning over a considerable fan base. While the current host, Holly Willoughby, hasn't been officially ruled out, she sits as the second favourite with odds at 6/4 for a potential return to the show. Rochelle Humes follows closely behind at 5/1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Hill's spokesperson, Lee Phelps, commented on the buzz surrounding Josie Gibson, stating, "The Big Brother winner was a popular contestant on I'm A Celebrity this year and leads the betting at 1/2 to present the series alongside Stephen Mulhern."

Despite the front-runners, the field remains open, with other contenders listed as Christine Lampard at 5/1 and Alison Hammond at 9/1. The bookmaker also offers an option for an alternative host, represented by "BAR" at 16/1.

What are the betting odds for the new host of ITV’s “Dancing On Ice” in 2024?

Josie Gibson: 1/2

Holly Willoughby: 6/4

Rochelle Humes: 5/1

Christine Lampard: 5/1

Alison Hammond: 9/1

When is "Dancing On Ice" returning to ITV?