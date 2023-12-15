Following a year of turmoil for ITV show This Morning, it looks like Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are being taken on permanently to steady the ship - but who else has taken the helm of the flagship show over the years?

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are said to be ITV's top choice to be the next This Morning hosts (Getty)

After a year of controversy and much turmoil, it looks like ITV is ready to steady the This Morning ship. Reports suggest new hosts for the show have now been chosen.

It is being widely reported that Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are set to formally be named as the next permanent hosts of This Morning after a string of guest presenters have been used in rotation for a number of months.

The pair are set to be named as permanent replacements for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby after both quit earlier this year. Schofield quit the show after it came to light earlier this year that he had had an affair with a much younger male ITV colleague. Willoughby quit later in October and her announcement followed a man being remanded over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the 42-year-old.

It's been a year of ups and downs for the show, and the incoming hosts will certainly have the pressure of revitalising the faith of many viewers. But which other duos have presented the show? NationalWorld takes a look back.

When did This Morning begin and who was presenting?

The ITV daytime show began back on October 3, 1988 with a live format. The show was broadcast from the Granada studio inside the Albert Dock in Liverpool. To the surprise of many, the show's ratings quickly rose and back then its main presenters were the husband and wife duo of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

The first few series were also co-presented with 'experts' such as weatherman Fred Talbot, agony aunt Denis Robertson, and cook Susan Brookes.

Eight years later, there was a major change as the show was moved to ITV's London Studios in the hopes that more celebrities would feature on the show filmed in the UK capital.

This Morning in the 2000s

In 2001, Madeley and Finnigan left the show to host their own venture on Channel 4 which opened the door for Phillip Schofield to join in 2002 - having previously been a guest presenter in 1998. The show made headlines in 2001 for its groundbreaking coverage of a gay partnership celebration live on TV.

That same year, model and actress Twiggy was a host on the show along with Coleen Nolan and John Leslie before Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield hosted the show together until 2009.

Fern was replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2009 and the pair would go on to present the show together for nearly 14 years - with the likes of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan returning for brief stints in between.

Alison Hammond also joined as a stand-in presenter in 2003.

This Morning in the 2010s

In this decade, the This Morning team further expanded and diversified with Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin Humes joining in 2013, Josie Gibson also joined as a segment presenter in 2018.

At the end of the decade in 2020, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary were made presenters during school holidays and bank holidays.