Soap fans see more disruption to TV schedule as EastEnders, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale are affected

EastEnders will not air on TV tonight (January 16) as major changes to TV schedules come into place to accommodate sports coverage.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have also seen schedule changes, with more coming later this month. As happens every year, the FA Cup, which is broadcast by the BBC and ITV, takes precedence over soaps coverage.

This is everything you need to know about BBC and ITV schedule changes and when EastEnders, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale will be on TV.

EastEnders will not air on TV tonight

Why isn’t EastEnders on TV tonight?

EastEnders usually airs at 7.30pm on BBC One on Monday through Thursday weekly, but the soap will not air tonight as the BBC schedule undergoes a shakeup. Instead, the FA Cup will air from 7.30pm tonight, showing Bristol City v West Ham United.

EastEnders will continue to air at 7.30pm on Wednesday, with episodes also airing on Thursday and Friday evening at the same time, to make up for Tuesday’s schedule change.

Will Coronation Street be affected by FA Cup coverage?

It’s not just BBC shows that have been affected by the FA Cup, as Coronation Street was off air for almost a week in early January to make way for ITV’s live coverage of the football. Additionally, Emmerdale did still air, but at different times, airing at 7pm on ITV1 on Friday 5 and Monday 8 instead of its usual 7.30pm slot.

Coronation Street airs in two episode instalments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV1 from 8pm, and regular programming has returned for the soap this week.

Coverage of EastEnders, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale has been disrupted by the FA Cup

However, the schedule will be disrupted again later this month as the fourth round FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will air on ITV1 on Friday, January 26 at 7.30pm. This means that the dual episodes of Coronation Street will not air on that date, and will instead air on ITV1 and ITVX on the following Monday, 29 January, and Emmerdale is expected to air in an earlier slot at 7pm.

When does the FA Cup finish?

There could be more disruption in store for soap fans when the FA Cup fifth round begins on February 28, with eight games to be played. It has not yet been confirmed what times these matches will take place and which channel they will be broadcast on. We will update you with more schedule changes as they become known.