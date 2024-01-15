Avoid seeing adverts on Amazon Prime video content when they are introduced in February

Amazon Prime Video will become the latest streaming service to introduce adverts to its platform next month, with ‘limited’ ads appearing on content that was previously ad-free for subscribers.

However, users will be able to opt out of seeing ads on most Amazon content - this is what you need to know about ads on Amazon Prime Video:

Amazon Prime Video is introducing adverts from February

Why is Amazon Prime Video introducing adverts?

Amazon has stated that it is introducing an ads based subscription tier to allow the platform to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time”, and added that the site will “aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.”

Adverts will begin to appear on Prime Video content from Monday February 5 - it is not yet clear how often adverts will appear on shows and films, and whether they will appear during features, or be limited to the appearing before the start and end of a movie or TV episode.

How can you avoid adverts on Amazon Prime?

There is one simple way to avoid paying for adverts on Amazon Prime, unfortunately it will cost you.

Whereas Netflix and Disney+ introduced cheaper ad-supported subscription packages, Amazon has decided to introduce ads to the standard subscription, and charge users more for ad-free versions, which users are understandably frustrated about.

Amazon already has an ad-supported feature, with Amazon Freevee which includes exclusive shows such as Neighbours and Bosch: Legacy, and Alex Rider. Even Amazon Prime subscribers have to watch Freevee shows with ads.

To opt out of adverts on Prime Video from February 5, when they are introduced you will need to sign up to a more expensive ad free subscription, which will cost £2.99, with the price per month rising from £8.99 to £11.98.

Amazon Freevee includes shows like Neighbours, Bosch: Legacy, and Alex Rider

Alternatively, if you are currently an Amazon Prime subscriber but don’t use Prime Delivery, you can opt to switch to a Prime Video only package, which is currently £5.99 per month, but will rise to £8.98 per month for ad free from February 5.

If you’re really unhappy about paying a surcharge for ad-free viewing when the platform has been ad-free as standard since it launched in 2016, then you could cancel your subscription entirely.

You don’t need a subscription to watch Amazon Freevee content - once you have signed up for a free Amazon account you will have access to every Freevee film and show. If you do pay for the new ad-free Prime Video tier, this won’t affect Freevee content, which will still carry ads.

How does Amazon Prime compare to other platforms on price?

In February Amazon users will pay £5.99 per month for the cheapest subscription - ad supported and access to Prime Video only (does not include Amazon Prime Delivery) and £11.98 per month for the most expensive option - ad-free streaming and Amazon Prime Delivery.

The cheapest Netflix plan, which includes ads is £4.99 per month, whilst the most expensive Premium tier is £17.99 per month.

Disney+ standard subscription with ads is £4.99 monthly, it’s £7.99 for the standard ad free subscription, and £10.99 for premium ad free.

Apple TV+ only offers ad-free streaming and is £8.99 per month.