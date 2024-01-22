ITV1 documentary series Born From the Same Stranger unites half-siblings with the same sperm donor father

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ITV documentary series Born From the Same Stranger, hosted by Davina McCall, follows children who were born from sperm donor fathers as they search for their half-siblings.

The series comes from Wall to Wall Media, the team behind Long Lost Family, another DNA series fronted by McCall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those on the show never knew who their biological father was because he was a sperm donor. In each case of a child born from a sperm donor, they could have any number of half-siblings they are unaware of as UK law provides donors with anonymity.

Children of sperm donors trace their half-siblings in Born From the Same Stranger

What is Born From the Same Stranger about?

The first episode of new ITV documentary series brings together four 20 something year olds who never knew each other existed, but who are all half-siblings.

Some children of sperm donor fathers are searching for their siblings, and even attempt to trace their biological father despite the anonymity law. They are aided by DNA technology, professional genealogists and intermediaries and a specially created social media community of other donor conceived children.

Those searching for knowledge of where they came from face barriers and ethical dilemmas, but have the potential of finding half-brothers and half-sisters they never knew they had.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The series features a brother and sister who learn that they have at least 19 other half-siblings and continue to search for more. It also explores the debate of nature versus nurture on a person’s identity. In the first episode, Liam, reads a sentence his sperm donor father wrote to describe his personality, and realises that it is very similar to his own.

Four half-siblings meet for the first time in Born From the Same Stranger

Do sperm donors have anonymity?

For many years, those who donated sperm were able to remain anonymous for life, meaning that their details could not be given to their biological children without their consent.

In 2005 the law changed and donors had to agree to be identifiable to their biological children when they turn 18 - this includes the donor's name and last known address.

Although the people involved in the documentary were conceived before the change in the law, they are searching for their biological half-siblings and fathers regardless, even though their task will be much harder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A maximum of five families of children can be created from a sperm donor, but there is not a limit on the number of children per family, so each child born From a sperm donor could have more than 10 half-siblings they are unaware of.

When is Born From the Same Stranger on TV?