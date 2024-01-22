There is a change to the Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedule this week

Coronation Street fans be prepared. If you are all set to watch your favourite soap this week at its usual time, the schedule has changed slightly. Fans on X formerly known as Twitter have been quick to react to the change in timings.

One fan said that “Corrie on past nine is a national disgrace (except when it was Maya week because she was an icon and deserved it). On another note, hour longs are not it. Five nights. Half hour. That’s how it should be @itv,” whilst another fan said “Why do the schedules have to keep changing because of the “bl**dy football”? Can you not show these games on ITV2 or 3.”

Coronation Street normally airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but it is airing instead this Tuesday because of the football. The FA Cup Fourth Round between Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City is taking place at 8pm on ITV on Friday January 26.

Why isn’t Coronation Street airing on Tuesday instead of Friday?

Coronation Street normally airs from 8 to 9pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It is airing this week on Monday January 22 from 8 to 9pm, from 9pm to 10pm on Tuesday January 23 and on Wednesday January 24 from 8pm to 9pm. It is not airing on Friday because of the FA Cup.

Is Emmerdale airing at a different time on Friday?