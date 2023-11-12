Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gordon Ramsay has revealed that he has became a father again at 57-years-old. The celebrity chef shared the news in a post on social media, alongside the caption: "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."

Ramsay and his wife Tana, 49, revealed their new son is called Jesse James. The couple are the latest in a long list of celebrities having children at an older age. In June 2023, Hollywood A-lister Al Pacino made headlines after it was revealed he had became a father at 83-years-old.

So, who are some of the oldest celebrity dads? Here's everything you need to know. Please note the ages mentioned below are the ages these celebrities became fathers to their latest child.

Al Pacino, 83

Hollywood star Al Pacino became a father in June 2023 at the grand old age of 83-years-old. He welcomed a baby boy named Roman with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. Pacino has three older children, Julie Marie, 34, and twins Anton and Olivia, both 22.

Robert De Niro, 79

De Niro became a father for the seventh time in April 2023, at the age of 79-years-old. He welcomed a daughter, called Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. The Hollywood actor already has six other children. He shares Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with his first ex-wife Dianne Abbott, twins Aaron and Julian, both 27, with his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Mick Jagger, 73

Rolling Stone singer Mick Jagger welcomed his eighth child in 2016 at the age of 73-years-old. The now 80-year-old shares son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagge, 6, with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, who was just 29-years-old when he was born.

Jagger has seven other children including: Karis Hunt, 51, who he shares with Marsha Hunt, daughter Jade, 51, who he shares with ex-wife Bianca Jagger, daughters Elizabeth Scarlett, 39, Georgia May, 31, sons James, 37, and Gabriel, 25, with ex-partner Jerry Hall. As well as being a father eight times, he also has five grandchildren and became a great-grandfather in May 2014.

Rodd Stewart, 66

Singer Rodd Stewart welcomed his eighth child, Aiden Patrick, 12, in February 2011 when he was 66-years-old with wife Penny Lancaster. The now 78-year-old also has seven other children with five different women. Including four daughters: Sarah, 59, Kimberly, 44, Ruby, 36, and Renee, 31 and four sons Sean, 43, Liam, 29 and Alastair Wallace, 17.

Alec Baldwin, 64

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with six of their children (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Baldwin has eight children, with his youngest daughter, Ilaria Catalina Irena born in September 2022. The now 65-year-old shares seven children with his wife Hilaria, who he married in 2012. Together they have three daughters: Carmen Gabriela, 10, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Ilaria Catalina Irena,1, and four sons Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3. Baldwin also shares his eldest daughter, Ireland, 28, with model Kim Basinger.

Hugh Grant, 58

Grant welcomed his youngest child in 2018 when he was 58-years-old. The Notting Hill actor first became a father in 2011, aged 51, with his former girlfriend Tinlan Hong. The pair welcomed daughter Tabitha Xiao Xi Grant, 12, and Felix Chang Hong Grant, 9. Hong and his wife Anna Eberstein became pregnant only months apart, with Eberstein welcoming son John Mungo Grant, 11, just three months before Felix. The couple have not revealed information about their two youngest children: a daughter, 6, and their youngest child, 5.

