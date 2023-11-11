Gordon Ramsay revealed on Instagram that his wife Tana has given birth to a baby boy

Gordon and Tana Ramsay have come parents for the sixth time. Photograph by Getty

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana have revealed that they have become parents for the sixth time after the couple managed to keep Tana’s pregnancy out of the public eye. Gordon announced the news on his Instagram and revealed that their new son is called Jesse James. Gordon said “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done.”

The couple have been flooded with congratulations. Paris Fury said “Congratulations to you all. Was thinking it the other day it can’t be long. Best blessings xxxx” whilst Joe Wicks, AKA The Body Coach said “Absolutely wonderful news. Congratulations mate. Love to the family.” Hollywood star Hugh Jackman also left a comment on Gordon’s Instagram and said “Congrats mate!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tana Ramsay, who is 49, and Gordon, 57, are parents to Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Matilda (Tilly) and son Oscar who is four. In June 2023, Tana reflected on miscarrying son Rocky in 2016. She shared a tribute to him on her Instagram where she said “A happy picture taken of us celebrating Megan’s 18th. I was just under 20 weeks pregnant.”

Tana went on to say that “Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky-born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive. Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts, I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me.”