Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness separate after 27 years of marriage

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have separated after 27 years of marriage, it has been announced.

In a statement to US publication People, the couple said: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman”, ended: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, had met on the set of Australian TV show Correlli in 1995 and the pair were married for almost three decades, having wed on April 11, 1996.

In April, Jackman, known for his roles in The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and the X-Men films, posted a tribute to Furness on Instagram on the day of their anniversary.

It said: “I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life.

“Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at the Wimbledon Championships earlier this year - the couple are said to have separated after 27 years of marriage

Jackman often posted about Furness on special occasions and wrote a heartfelt message to her this year for Valentine’s Day.

In the Instagram post, he said: “Happy Valentine’s love. You light up the room wherever you go … your humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright. I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine’s together. I love you.”