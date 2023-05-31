Al Pacino has revealed he is having a baby at age 83 just weeks after fellow actor Robert De Niro announced he’d become a dad again at age 79

The Godfather actor Al Pacino has revealed he is about to become a dad for the fourth time as his girlfriend is eight months pregnant. The 83-year-old actor will soon welcome a baby with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is over five decades his junior.

Multiple sources have told American tabloid website TMZ that Alfallah, who has reportedly been dating the Scarface actor for around three years, is due to give birth in the coming weeks. No further information, such as the due date or the gender of the baby, has yet been revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pacino is not the only iconic actor who is to become a father again later in life. Earlier this month, Robert De Niro, age 79, revealed that he and his partner Tiffany Chen had welcomed their daughter on 6 April. Pacino and De Niro have also appeared in many films together over the years, including The Godfather II (1974), The Heat (1995), Righteous Kill (2008) and The Irishman (2019).

In a bizarre twist, the news of Pacino’s baby comes just days after a Twitter poll which asked people to vote for which of the two actors they found most attractive in their youth, went viral.

So, just who is Al Pacino, his children and his girlfriend? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Al Pacino?

Al Pacino, whose full name is Alfredo James Pacino, is one of the greatest actors of his generation. He has received numerous accolades over his career, which has spanned more than five decades, including an Academy Award, two Tony Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. This makes him one of the few performers to have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as being a television film and stage actor, Pacino is also a director. He made his directing debut with the documentary Looking for Richard in 1996. He is known for playing villainous mob characters, with the most famous being Michael Corleone in The Godfather and Tony Montana in Scarface.

He was born in Manhattan, New York City, on 25 April 1940 and was the only child of Italian-American parents Rose (née Gerardi) and Salvatore Pacino. He has never been married, but has had several high profile relationships with fellow actors, including an on again/off again relationship with Diane Keaton whom he dated during the course of the filming of The Godfather trilogy between 1972 and 1990, a six-year relationship with Beverly D’Angelo between 1997 and 2003, and a decade-long relationship with Lucila Polak between 2008 and 2018.

Al Pacino is having a baby at age 83 with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29.

Who is Noor Alfallah?

Noor Alfallah, age 29, is a producer and executive, according to her IMDB page. She was an executive producer on 2018 TV short Brosa Nostra and also a producer on 2019 short film La Petite Mort. She also has two dramas in post-production; Billy Knight, for which she is an executive producer and Little Death, for which she is a producer.

Pacino is not the only older man that Alfallah has been linked to as she is said to have previously dated Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 61.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source told American celebrity gossip website Page Six in April 2020 that Alfallah had “been with Al for some time and they get on very well”. They added: “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money”.

Alfallah comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti American family, stated Page Six, and is now Noor is also vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony. She studied for an undergraduate degree in film at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts and went on to get a master’s degree in Film and TV producing from the University of California, as reported by Pink Villa.

She has an active Instagram account, @nooralfallah, although she does not post regularly. Her page states that she is a “raconteur” and gives a link to her IMDB page. She did, however, post an image of herself and Pacino at her friend’s exhibition in April.

Who are Al Pacino’s children?

Pacino has three adult children. His first daughter, Julie Marie, was born on 16 October 1989 and is 33. She followed in her father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in the entertainment industry and is a producer and director, known for Nowhere to Go (2020), Hard Work (2020) and Nadia Jaan (2020). Her mother is acting coach Jan Tarrant, who dated Pacino in the late 1980s.

Advertisement

Advertisement