Snook is best known for starring as Shiv Roy in the hit HBO series Succession

Succession star Sarah Snook has welcomed her first child with husband Dave Lawson. She revealed the news in an Instagram post paying tribute to the HBO series which saw its last episode aired on Sunday (28 May) night.

While it’s unclear exactly when Snook, 35, gave birth, the news comes after she revealed her pregnancy back in March, when she attended the HBO premiere for the fourth season of Succession.

Speaking to Extra, Snook said: “[I’ve] brought someone I have not yet met, but am intimate with.”

She also joked that she had learned “what not to do” as a parent thanks to her role on the HBO show.

What did Sarah Snook post on Instgram?

Snook shared the news on Instagram whilst paying tribute to Succession, the finale of which aired on Sunday 28 May.

Snook wrote: “It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department.

“The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Who is her husband Dave Lawson?

Snook is married to Australian comedian and actor Dave Lawson, who is best known for hosting a variety of Nickelodeon Australia shows, such as Saturday Nick Television, Sarvo, Nick Takes Over Your School and Camp Orange. He left Nickelodeon Australia in 2007.

He has also hosted other shows such as The Dave & Kerley Show and Guerrilla Gardeners as well as the music videos for songs like Green by Alex Lloyd, Speed of Life by Duncan James and Dust Me Selecta by Gerling.

Nickelodeon hosts Dave Lawson and James Kerley attend the launch of the new Fox 8 show "CD Live" at Hugo's Lounge on May 23, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Paul McConnell/Getty Images)

He won the Comedy Custodians Award for Best New Talent for his comedy show called Life as Henry Lawson’s Grandson and Other Funny Things About Me

Some of Lawson’s on screen roles include appearing in films like Oddball, Peter Rabbit and its sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway, and TV shows including Utopia, The Caravan, Bruce, St Francis, The Time of Our Lives and Wentworth.

How long have they been together?

Snook and Lawson have been together since 2020, after getting together when they got locked down together in Melbourne at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. She and Lawson had been good friends since 2014 before their relationship took a romantic turn.

Talking to Vogue Australia in October 2021, Snook said: “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love.

“We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.”

Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson attend the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In an interview with The Telegraph, Snook said that quarantining with Lawson allowed her to see a more vulnerable side of him which she had never seen before.

She said: “We got stuck in a house together and we just sort of fell in love and amidst all the chaos of the world outside, we realised how much fun we were having despite that. Also I saw some vulnerability in him I’ve never seen before - because we’d just not been in those circumstances before, we’d never shared hard times, it’s always been buoyant times - and we found that we actually worked well together with all those difficult conversations about what’s going on in the world, how to navigate? And he’s got a kid, so how do you parent together, and all those kinds of things.”