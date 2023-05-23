The longlist for the National Television Awards has officially been revealed, with audiences now able to cast their votes for free on the NTA website in a range of different categories, including New Drama, Rising Star, Comedy and Talent Show.
Somewhat awkwardly, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been recognised in the NTA category for Best TV Presenter, with This Morning also up for the Daytime prize. Schofield recently announced he was stepping down from presenting the ITV talk show with “immediate effect” following rumours of a “feud” with Willoughby and the conviction of his brother Timothy for 11 sexual offences involving a child.
The NTA longlist also see’s Dame Deborah James and Paul O’Grady posthumously recognised. Dame Deborah, who set up the Bowelbabe cancer research fund and died last year at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer, was named in the category of Authored Documentary.
Meanwhile, O’Grady’s For The Love Of Dogs was listed in the Factual Entertainment category following the death of the TV presenter and comedian earlier this year.
The awards ceremony will be held at The O2 in London on Tuesday 5 September, and will be hosted by Joel Dommett.
Full list of nominees
New Drama
- Spy Among Friends
- Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
- Andor
- Bad Sisters
- BEEF
- Better
- Beyond Paradise
- Black Bird
- Blue Lights
- Crossfire
- Great Expectations
- House of the Dragon
- Karen Pirie
- Litvinenko
- Malpractice
- Marriage
- Nolly
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ridley
- SAS Rogue Heroes
- Sherwood
- Stonehouse
- Suspect
- Ten Pound Poms
- The Bear
- The Catch
- The Control Room
- The Devil’s Hour
- The English
- The Gold
- The Hunt for Raoul Moat
- The Last of Us
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- The Power
- The Rig
- The Suspect
- Trom
- Wednesday
- Welcome to Chippendales
Reality Competition
- Dated & Related
- Go Hard or Go Home
- I Kissed a Boy
- Loaded in Paradise
- Love Is Blind
- Love Island
- Race Across the World
- Rise and Fall
- SAS: Who Dares Wins
- Tempting Fortune
- The Apprentice
- The Traitors
- Too Hot to Handle
Authored Documentary
- Brian Cox: How The Other Half Live
- Charlene White: Empire's Child
- Chris Kamara: Lost for Words
- Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism
- Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
- Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All
- Emily Atack: Asking for It?
- James Arthur: Out of Our Minds
- John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf
- Katie Price: Trauma and Me
- Kelly Holmes: Being Me
- Kevin Sinfield: Going the Extra Mile
- KSI: In Real Life
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
- Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
- Michael J. Fox: Still
- Oti Mabuse: My South Africa
- Pamela: A Love Story
- Rebekah Vardy: Jehovah’s Witnesses and Me
- Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear
- Rob Burrow: Living with MND
- Spencer Matthews: Finding Michael
- Steve Thompson Head On: Rugby, Dementia and Me
- The Real Mo Farah
- Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me
Returning Drama
- All Creatures Great and Small
- Call the Midwife
- Death in Paradise
- Doc Martin
- Endeavour
- Gangs of London
- Grace
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Happy Valley
- McDonald & Dodds
- Shetland
- Silent Witness
- Slow Horses
- Stranger Things
- Strike
- Succession
- The Bay
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mandalorian
- The Walking Dead
- Unforgotten
- Vera
- Vienna Blood
- You
TV Presenter
- Adil Ray
- Alan Carr
- Alesha Dixon
- Alex Jones
- Alexander Armstrong
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Ben Shephard
- Bradley Walsh
- Claudia Winkleman
- Clive Myrie
- Danny Dyer
- Davina McCall
- Dermot O'Leary
- Emma Willis
- Fiona Bruce
- Gordon Ramsay
- Graham Norton
- Greg Davies
- Greg James
- Hannah Waddingham
- Holly Willoughby
- Iain Stirling
- Jimmy Carr
- Joe Lycett
- Joel Dommett
- John Bishop
- Jonathan Ross
- Jordan North
- Lee Mack
- Lorraine Kelly
- Martin Lewis
- Marvin Humes
- Matt Baker
- Maya Jama
- Mel Giedroyc
- Michael McIntyre
- Mo Gilligan
- Olly Murs
- Paddy McGuinness
- Phillip Schofield
- Rob Beckett
- Rochelle Humes
- Romesh Ranganathan
- RuPaul
- Rylan
- Sara Pascoe
- Stephen Mulhern
- Susanna Reid
- Tess Daly
Factual
- 24 Hours in Police Custody
- A Year on Planet Earth
- All or Nothing: Arsenal
- Amanda & Alan's Italian Job
- Ambulance
- Antiques Roadshow
- Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily
- Bangers and Cash
- Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad
- Break Point
- Cause of Death
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Countryfile
- DIY SOS
- DNA Journey
- Dragons' Den
- Fake or Fortune?
- FIFA Uncovered
- Frozen Planet II
- Full Swing
- Libby, Are You Home Yet?
- Long Lost Family
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
- Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
- Prehistoric Planet
- Save Our Squad with David Beckham
- Sort Your Life Out
- Spector
- The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
- The One Show
- The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy
- The Repair Shop
- The Savoy
- Top Gear
- Welcome to Wrexham
- Who Do You Think You Are?
- Wild Isles
Drama Performance
- Adrian Dunbar as Alex Ridley, Ridley
- Aidan Turner as Joseph O’Loughlin, The Suspect
- Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes, SAS Rogue Heroes
- Andrew Buchan as Col McHugh, Better
- Bella Ramsey as Ellie, The Last Of Us
- Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
- Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Succession
- Connor Swindells as David Stirling, SAS Rogue Heroes
- Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott, A Spy Among Friends
- David Morrissey as DCS Ian St Clair, Sherwood
- David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko, Litvinenko
- Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Andor
- Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper, The Gold
- Dominic West as Prince Charles, The Crown | Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke, SAS Rogue Heroes
- Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, The Crown
- Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness
- Emily Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke, The English
- Fionn Whitehead as Pip, Great Expectations
- Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses
- Guy Pearce as Kim Philby, A Spy Among Friends
- Helena Bonham Carter as Noele Gordon, Nolly
- Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott, Strike
- Hugh Bonneville as DCI Brian Boyce, The Gold
- Iain De Caestecker as Gabe, The Control Room
- Iain Glen as Magnus, The Rig
- Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown
- India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne, SAS Rogue Heroes
- James Nesbitt as Danny Frater, Suspect
- James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
- Jason Watkins as DS Dodds, McDonald & Dodds | Ed Collier, The Catch
- Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, The Bear
- Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers, The Devil's Hour
- Joanna Vanderham as Sam, The Control Room
- Joanne Froggatt as Sarah Vincent, Sherwood
- John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, The Power
- John Simm as DS Roy Grace, Grace
- Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife
- Keeley Hawes as Jo, Crossfire | Barbara Smith, Stonehouse
- Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman, Beyond Paradise
- Kumail Nanjiani as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, Welcome To Chippendales
- Lauren Lyle as DS Pirie, Karen Pirie
- Lee Ingleby as Neil Adamson, The Hunt For Raoul Moat | Jason, Crossfire
- Leila Farzad as Lou Slack, Better
- Lucy Boynton as Lady Frances Derwent, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
- Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend, The Bay
- Martin Clunes as Dr. Martin Ellingham, Doc Martin
- Martin Compston as Fulmer, The Rig
- Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse, Stonehouse | Thomas ‘Tom’ Wambsgans, Succession
- Michelle Keegan as Kate, Ten Pound Poms
- Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards, Malpractice
- Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small
- Nicola Walker as Emma, Marriage
- Pedro Pascal as Joel, The Last of Us | The Mandalorian
- Peter Capaldi as Gideon, The Devil's Hour
- Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, Death In Paradise
- Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan, Unforgotten
- Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley
- Sean Bean as Ian, Marriage
- Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey, Bad Sisters
- Shaun Evans as DS Endeavour Morse, Endeavour
- Siân Brooke as Constable Grace Ellis, Blue Lights
- Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James, Unforgotten
- Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Finch/Carter, Gangs of London
- Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald, McDonald & Dodds
- Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, Black Bird
- Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike, Strike
- Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez, The Power
- Will Poulter as Bobby Jones, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
- Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson, Call the Midwife
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Celebrity Hunted
- Eurovision Song Contest
- Gogglebox
- Have I Got News for You
- I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
- Indian Matchmaking
- Is It Cake?
- Made in Chelsea
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show
- Never Mind the Buzzcocks
- Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory
- Rob & Romesh Vs
- Scared of the Dark
- Selling Sunset
- Taskmaster
- The Coronation Concert
- The Kardashians
- The Masked Singer
- Would I Lie to You?
Serial Drama
TV Interview
- Amol Rajan Interviews
- Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Harry: The Interview
- Late Night Lycett
- Louis Theroux Interviews...
- Piers Morgan Uncensored
- That’s My Time with David Letterman
- The Big Narstie Show
- The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
- The Graham Norton Show
- The John Bishop Show
- The Jonathan Ross Show
- The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
- The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
Serial Drama Performance
- Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati, EastEnders
- Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar, EastEnders
- Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
- Chris Bisson as Jai Sharma, Emmerdale
- Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders
- Diane Parish as Denise Fox, EastEnders
- Dominic Brunt as Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
- Elle Mulvaney as Amy Barlow, Coronation Street
- Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle, Emmerdale
- James Farrar as Zack Hudson, EastEnders
- Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox, Hollyoaks
- Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle, Emmerdale
- Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks
- Kevin Mathurin as Charles Anderson, Emmerdale
- Lillia Turner as Lily Slater, EastEnders
- Lucy Pargeter as Chas Dingle, Emmerdale
- Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
- Niamh Blackshaw as Juliet Nightingale, Hollyoaks
- Nick Pickard as Tony Hutchinson, Hollyoaks
- Nikki Sanderson as Maxine Minniver, Hollyoaks
- Peter Ash as Paul Foreman, Coronation Street
- Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks
- Ryan Prescott as Ryan Connor, Coronation Street
- Sair Khan as Alya Nazir, Coronation Street
Quiz Game Show
- 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
- A League Of Their Own
- Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow
- Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
- Blankety Blank
- Celebrity Bridge of Lies
- Celebrity Catchphrase
- Celebrity Lingo
- Celebrity Mastermind
- Cheat
- Eggheads
- Iain Stirling's CelebAbility
- In for a Penny
- In With A Shout
- Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
- Only Connect
- Pointless Celebrities
- Question of Sport
- Richard Osman's House of Games
- That's My Jam
- The 1% Club
- The Chase Celebrity Special
- The Hit List
- The Weakest Link
- Tipping Point
- University Challenge
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Rising Star
- Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji, The Rig
- Benjamin Chivers as Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
- Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater, EastEnders
- Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
- Jemma Donovan as Rayne Royce, Hollyoaks
- Lewis Cope as Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale
- Máiréad Tyers as Jen, Extraordinary
- Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, The Power
Daytime
- Animal Park
- Antiques Road Trip
- Bargain Hunt
- BBC Breakfast
- Big Little Crimes
- Bridge of Lies
- Escape to the Country
- Fastest Finger First
- Father Brown
- Good Morning Britain
- Help! We Bought a Village
- James Martin's Saturday Morning
- Jeremy Vine
- John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen
- Lingo
- Loose Women
- Lorraine
- Make It at Market
- Morning Live
- Pointless
- Rip Off Britain
- Saturday Kitchen
- Steph's Packed Lunch
- Sunday Brunch
- The Bidding Room
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- The Travelling Auctioneers
- This Morning
- Tipping Point
Comedy
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
- Abbott Elementary
- Am I Being Unreasonable?
- Avoidance
- Bad Education
- Black Ops
- Brassic
- Colin from Accounts
- Dreamland
- Everyone Else Burns
- Extraordinary
- Ghosts
- How I Met Your Father
- Inside No. 9
- Mammals
- Man Vs Bee
- Rain Dogs
- Ted Lasso
- The Cleaner
- The Outlaws
- Trying
- Two Doors Down
- Young Sheldon
Talent Show
- Britain's Got Talent
- Celebrity MasterChef
- Dance 100
- Dancing on Ice
- Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star
- Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars
- Great British Menu
- Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
- MasterChef: The Professionals
- Next in Fashion
- Portrait Artist of the Year
- Project Icon: UK’s Next Music Star
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Starstruck
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great British Sewing Bee
- The Great Pottery Throw Down
- The Piano
- The Voice Kids
- The Voice UK