Days after Phillip Schofield announced that he was leaving This Morning 'with immediate effect', it's been revealed that he and co-host Holly Willoughby have been nominated for Best TV Presenter at the NTA awards

The longlist for the National Television Awards has officially been revealed, with audiences now able to cast their votes for free on the NTA website in a range of different categories, including New Drama, Rising Star, Comedy and Talent Show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield attend ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall on November 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The NTA longlist also see’s Dame Deborah James and Paul O’Grady posthumously recognised. Dame Deborah, who set up the Bowelbabe cancer research fund and died last year at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer, was named in the category of Authored Documentary.

The awards ceremony will be held at The O2 in London on Tuesday 5 September, and will be hosted by Joel Dommett.

Full list of nominees

This is the full list of nominees included in the NTA longlist.

New Drama

Reality Competition

The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman (Photo: BBC)

Authored Documentary

Returning Drama

TV Presenter

Both Eurovision hosts Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton are up for the TV Presenter award (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Factual

24 Hours in Police Custody

A Year on Planet Earth

All or Nothing: Arsenal

Amanda & Alan's Italian Job

Ambulance

Antiques Roadshow

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily

Bangers and Cash

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad

Break Point

Cause of Death

Clarkson’s Farm

Countryfile

DIY SOS

DNA Journey

Dragons' Den

Fake or Fortune?

FIFA Uncovered

Frozen Planet II

Full Swing

Libby, Are You Home Yet?

Long Lost Family

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Prehistoric Planet

Save Our Squad with David Beckham

Sort Your Life Out

Spector

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The One Show

The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy

The Repair Shop

The Savoy

Top Gear

Welcome to Wrexham

Who Do You Think You Are?

Wild Isles

Drama Performance

Adrian Dunbar as Alex Ridley, Ridley

Aidan Turner as Joseph O’Loughlin, The Suspect

Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes, SAS Rogue Heroes

Andrew Buchan as Col McHugh, Better

Bella Ramsey as Ellie, The Last Of Us

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Succession

Connor Swindells as David Stirling, SAS Rogue Heroes

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott, A Spy Among Friends

David Morrissey as DCS Ian St Clair, Sherwood

David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko, Litvinenko

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Andor

Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper, The Gold

Dominic West as Prince Charles, The Crown | Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke, SAS Rogue Heroes

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, The Crown

Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness

Emily Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke, The English

Fionn Whitehead as Pip, Great Expectations

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses

Guy Pearce as Kim Philby, A Spy Among Friends

Helena Bonham Carter as Noele Gordon, Nolly

Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott, Strike

Hugh Bonneville as DCI Brian Boyce, The Gold

Iain De Caestecker as Gabe, The Control Room

Iain Glen as Magnus, The Rig

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown

India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne, SAS Rogue Heroes

James Nesbitt as Danny Frater, Suspect

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley

Jason Watkins as DS Dodds, McDonald & Dodds | Ed Collier, The Catch

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, The Bear

Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers, The Devil's Hour

Joanna Vanderham as Sam, The Control Room

Joanne Froggatt as Sarah Vincent, Sherwood

John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, The Power

John Simm as DS Roy Grace, Grace

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife

Keeley Hawes as Jo, Crossfire | Barbara Smith, Stonehouse

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman, Beyond Paradise

Kumail Nanjiani as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, Welcome To Chippendales

Lauren Lyle as DS Pirie, Karen Pirie

Lee Ingleby as Neil Adamson, The Hunt For Raoul Moat | Jason, Crossfire

Leila Farzad as Lou Slack, Better

Lucy Boynton as Lady Frances Derwent, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend, The Bay

Martin Clunes as Dr. Martin Ellingham, Doc Martin

Martin Compston as Fulmer, The Rig

Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse, Stonehouse | Thomas ‘Tom’ Wambsgans, Succession

Michelle Keegan as Kate, Ten Pound Poms

Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards, Malpractice

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small

Nicola Walker as Emma, Marriage

Pedro Pascal as Joel, The Last of Us | The Mandalorian

Peter Capaldi as Gideon, The Devil's Hour

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, Death In Paradise

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan, Unforgotten

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

Sean Bean as Ian, Marriage

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey, Bad Sisters

Shaun Evans as DS Endeavour Morse, Endeavour

Siân Brooke as Constable Grace Ellis, Blue Lights

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James, Unforgotten

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Finch/Carter, Gangs of London

Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald, McDonald & Dodds

Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, Black Bird

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike, Strike

Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez, The Power

Will Poulter as Bobby Jones, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson, Call the Midwife

Matthew Macfadyen has been recognised for his roles as as John Stonehouse in Stonehouse and Thomas ‘Tom’ Wambsgans in Succession (Photo: HBO)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Hunted

Eurovision Song Contest

Gogglebox

Have I Got News for You

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Indian Matchmaking

Is It Cake?

Made in Chelsea

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Never Mind the Buzzcocks

Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory

Rob & Romesh Vs

Scared of the Dark

Selling Sunset

Taskmaster

The Coronation Concert

The Kardashians

The Masked Singer

Would I Lie to You?

Serial Drama

TV Interview

Amol Rajan Interviews

Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg

Harry: The Interview

Late Night Lycett

Louis Theroux Interviews...

Piers Morgan Uncensored

That’s My Time with David Letterman

The Big Narstie Show

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show

The John Bishop Show

The Jonathan Ross Show

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Serial Drama Performance

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati, EastEnders

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar, EastEnders

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

Chris Bisson as Jai Sharma, Emmerdale

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders

Diane Parish as Denise Fox, EastEnders

Dominic Brunt as Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

Elle Mulvaney as Amy Barlow, Coronation Street

Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle, Emmerdale

James Farrar as Zack Hudson, EastEnders

Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox, Hollyoaks

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle, Emmerdale

Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks

Kevin Mathurin as Charles Anderson, Emmerdale

Lillia Turner as Lily Slater, EastEnders

Lucy Pargeter as Chas Dingle, Emmerdale

Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Niamh Blackshaw as Juliet Nightingale, Hollyoaks

Nick Pickard as Tony Hutchinson, Hollyoaks

Nikki Sanderson as Maxine Minniver, Hollyoaks

Peter Ash as Paul Foreman, Coronation Street

Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks

Ryan Prescott as Ryan Connor, Coronation Street

Sair Khan as Alya Nazir, Coronation Street

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders (Photo: BBC)

Quiz Game Show

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

A League Of Their Own

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

Blankety Blank

Celebrity Bridge of Lies

Celebrity Catchphrase

Celebrity Lingo

Celebrity Mastermind

Cheat

Eggheads

Iain Stirling's CelebAbility

In for a Penny

In With A Shout

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Only Connect

Pointless Celebrities

Question of Sport

Richard Osman's House of Games

That's My Jam

The 1% Club

The Chase Celebrity Special

The Hit List

The Weakest Link

Tipping Point

University Challenge

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Rising Star

Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji, The Rig

Benjamin Chivers as Isaac, The Devil’s Hour

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater, EastEnders

Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

Jemma Donovan as Rayne Royce, Hollyoaks

Lewis Cope as Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Máiréad Tyers as Jen, Extraordinary

Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, The Power

Daytime

Animal Park

Antiques Road Trip

Bargain Hunt

BBC Breakfast

Big Little Crimes

Bridge of Lies

Escape to the Country

Fastest Finger First

Father Brown

Good Morning Britain

Help! We Bought a Village

James Martin's Saturday Morning

Jeremy Vine

John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen

Lingo

Loose Women

Lorraine

Make It at Market

Morning Live

Pointless

Rip Off Britain

Saturday Kitchen

Steph's Packed Lunch

Sunday Brunch

The Bidding Room

The Chase

The Repair Shop

The Travelling Auctioneers

This Morning

Tipping Point

Janelle James (right) and Quinta Brunson (centre) on Abbott Elementary (Photo: ABC)

Comedy

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

Abbott Elementary

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Avoidance

Bad Education

Black Ops

Brassic

Colin from Accounts

Dreamland

Everyone Else Burns

Extraordinary

Ghosts

How I Met Your Father

Inside No. 9

Mammals

Man Vs Bee

Rain Dogs

Ted Lasso

The Cleaner

The Outlaws

Trying

Two Doors Down

Young Sheldon

Talent Show