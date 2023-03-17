Hammond has been announced as the new presenter of the Great British Bake Off

TV presenter Alison Hammond has been announced as the next host of everyone’s favourite baking show, Channel 4’s the Great British Bake Off. The star has become a firm favourite with TV viewers ever since she appeared on the reality TV show Big Brother in 2002. She went on to become a reporter on ITV show This Morning before being promoted to presenter. She’s also taken part in other shows such as ITV’s I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here.

Hammond, who is known for her sense of humour, now regularly hosts This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary. She took to Twitter to announce that she will be replacing Matt Lucas on this year’s series of Bake Off - another host known for being funny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She wrote: “It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off ! let’s have it - The cake that is (laughing face emoji) so excited @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 @PrueLeith @PaulHollywood @noelfielding11 #GBBO”, shortly after 8am this morning (Friday 17 March), alongside a video showing the cake versions of herself and fellow GBBO judge Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

To celebrate Hammond’s new role, we decided to look back on the times she has made us laugh.

Being a contestant on the Great British Bake Off herself

Hammond is no stranger to the famous Bake Off tent as she previously took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer. Alongside James Blunt, Alex Jones and Joe Sugg, she baked decorated traybakes and an impressive biscuit scene. Fans will remember the episode for the hilarious moment when Hammond thought that her oven was missing a door.

Using a whip on This Morning

We all know that This Morning is a daytime show which airs between 10am and 12.30pm on weekday mornings, and that can make certain subjects a little more interesting for the presenters because they have to make sure they keep their discussions family friendly. During a segment showing Valentine’s Day presents earlier this year, Hammond and her co-host O’Leary couldn’t help but play around with a whip. They had a good giggle as they lightly whipped each other on the shoulder and the bum, and Hammond had us laughing too.

Ten times that TV host Alison Hammond has made us laugh.

When she interviewed Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2017, Hammond had Hollywood actors Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in stitches when she interviewed them ahead of their film Blade Runner 2049. The trio were seen giggling all the way during the talk, which started with her admitting that she’d never seen the original film Blade Runner.

The time she pushed a man in to Albert Dock

This Morning decided to share a weather forecast with a difference back in 2018, by asking Alison Hammond to stand on top of a giant map of the UK - on top of Albert Dock in Liverpool - and then explain what the weather would be like by choosing places with rather rude names. Hammond was accompanied by two men, whom she referred to as models. As if that wasn’t funny enough, Hammond accidentally pushed one of them in the Dock - but she did help him back out and apologised many times.

TV presenter Alison Hammond is known for her humour.

When she nearly fell in the sea

In May 2021, when the Covid-19 restrictions were slowly starting to be lifted and travel was allowed again - albeit with various requirements and tests - This Morning sent Hammond for a holiday to Madeira. During a live chat with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back in the studio, she decided to take a dip in the sea but almost fell over.

Taking part in Michael McIntyre’s Send to All

Hammond took part in BBC’s Michael McIntyre’s Big Show earlier this year, and appeared in a section called Send to All where celebrities allow comedian McIntyre to take control of their mobile phone and send a humorous text message to everyone in their contacts book. Hammond was a good sport and laughed as McIntyre typed out the message - even advising him with the words she would actually use.

Learning this Halloween phrase

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2020, when the country was subject to strict lockdown rules which meant we couldn’t see loved ones, Hammond presented a segment on This Morning about fun ways to celebrate Halloween in your own home. She referred to ‘treacle treat’ instead of ‘trick or treat’ - and was genuinely shocked to learn she’d been saying the phrase wrong.

Her home hacks

Hammond shared various life hacks during a segment on This Morning, and some of them were more laughable than helpful, including a way of using a hooded jacket as both a blanket and a bowl.

When she married Dwayne Johnson

Fans of Hammond will know that she loves Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. She’s now getting married in real life, of course, but back in 2017 she was delighted when Johnson ‘married her’ live on This Morning. She even wore a wedding dress for the occasion and had actor Kevin Hart ordained in order to perform the ceremony.

Breaking the table in the Big Brother House

During her stay in the Big Brother House in 2002, Hammond was jumping on a garden table trying to see security guards who were standing watch outside when she accidentally broke it.