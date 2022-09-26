If you think you could be a star baker then you need to apply to be on Bake Off

It’s one of the most popular shows on television which sees amateur bakers from across the country compete to be crowned the very best - The Great British Bake Off .

Previous winners have gone on to write numerous cookbooks, host their own baking television shows, open their own restaurants - and one even had the honour of baking her late Majesty’s 90th birthday cake back in 2016.

If you fancy joining the list of GBBO champions then here’s your chance, as applications for the next series are now open.

So, just how can you apply and how long are applications open for?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Great British Bake Off presenters and judges in cake corner (L to R (back) Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas (front) Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith.

What is the Great British Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off is a television baking show, during which home bakers from all over the country compete in a series of baking challenges in the hope of being crowned the UK’s best amater baker.

Each week, the bakers compete against each other in a series of three rounds; a signature challenge, a technical challenge and a showstopper, in the hope of impressing two judges with their skills.

One contestant is eliminated in each round while one is crowned star baker, and the winner is then selected from the three contestants who reach the final.

The first episode was aired in 2010, with its first four series broadcast on BBC Two, until its growing popularity led the BBC to move it to BBC One for the next three series.

From 2017, the show has been broadcast on Channel 4, and the 13th series is currently airing now - with a new episode showing at 8pm every Tuesday on the channel.

The programme was originally presented by Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, with judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. Following its move to Channel 4, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as presenters, but Toksvig was later replaced by Matt Lucas. Hollywood and Prue Leith have been the current since the show’s move to Channel 4.

In chronological order, the previous winners of the show are Edd Kimber, Joanne Wheatley, John Whaite, Frances Quinn, Nancy Birtwhistle, Nadiya Hussain, Candice Brown, Sophie Faldo, Rahul Mandal, David Atherton, Peter Sawkins, and Giuseppe Dell’Anno.

How can you apply to be on the next series of Great British Bake Off?

If you think you are a future star baker, you can apply now to appear on series 14 of the Great British Bake Off, which will air in 2023, online now.

All you have to do is visit the official Great British Bake Off website and fill in the GBBO application form online.

If you are unable to apply online and would like an application form posted to you, please email [email protected], stating your full name, full address including postcode and telephone number or phone 0117 456 8530.

If you have any questions about the application process, you can e-mail [email protected] or call the hotline on 07737470718.

If you know a great home baker then do send them this article so they can apply too.

How long are applications for the Great British Bake Off open for?

Applications are open until Sunday 4 December at 7.59pm.

All successful applicants who are chosen to take part in the show will be contacted by Friday 10 February 2023.

How can I watch the Great British Bake Off?

Series 13 of the Great British Bake Off is shown on Channel 4, and a new episode will air each Tuesday at 8pm.

If you miss an episode, or want to re-watch an episode, you can watch via Channel 4 catch up service, All4 .

You can also watch the previous series which have been broadcast on channel 4 via All4.