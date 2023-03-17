The This Morning presenter will replace Matt Lucas who stepped down as co-host in December

Alison Hammond has been revealed as the new co-host for Great British Bake Off, taking over from Matt Lucas.

The 48-year-old This Morning presenter announced the news in a post on Twitter, with fellow cast mates including her new co-host Noel Fielding and judge Paul Hollywood sharing the congratulations. Hammond is no stranger to the popular baking series, having starred in Celebrity Bake Off in 2020.

Lucas, who has presented the show on Channel 4 alongside Fielding since 2020 announced he was stepping down in December 2022, with speculation around who would replace him growing.

So, what has Alison Hammond said about being the new Bake Off host? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Alison Hammond the new Bake Off host?

Hammond has officially announced that she is the new Great British Bake Off co-host and will be taking over from Lucas. The This Morning presenter who recently co-hosted the BAFTAs and appeared on Celebrity Bake Off in 2020 shared the news in a post on Twitter.

Alison Hammond is set to take over from Matt Lucas (Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Her new cast mates were quick to congratulate her, with Paul Hollywood sharing a picture of Hammond beside a Bake Off cake on his Instagram alongside the caption: “welcome!!!!! looking forward to seeing you in the tent, you’re going to love it X”.

Will she replace Matt Lucas?

Hammond will be replacing Lucas as co-host, the comedian revealed in December that he would be stepping down from the Great British Bake Off. Lucas explained that he could no longer commit to the show’s schedule alongside his other projects, despite the show being a “delicious experience”. He joined Bake Off in 2020 and has appeared in three series alongside fellow co-host Noel Fielding.

Lucas has since congratulated Hammond on her new role in a post on Twitter. The comedian shared her post alongside the caption: “Dear Alison, many congratulations! You were born to do it. You will be brilliant! Xx”.

What has she said?

Hammond made the announcement on Twitter on Friday 17 March. Her post included a video which showed a Bake Off cake complete with the new lineup including herself alongside judges Hollywood, Prue Leith and co-host Noel Fielding. She went on to interview the figures telling them: “I’m just absolutely thrilled. I’m going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited.”

Bake Off’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news, announcing it as “Baking News”, they shared they were “delighted” Hammond would be joining the team to host alongside Fielding.

Channel 4 have also commented on her appointment. Reported by PA Media, Channel 4’s chief content officer, Ian Katz referred to Hammond’s appearance on Celebrity Bake Off in 2020. Katz said: “Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain. She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.”

What has Noel Fielding said?