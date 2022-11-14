Sandro, Syabira and Abdul have made it through to the GBBO final this year

After nine weeks, 27 baking challenges, and nine amateur bakers being eliminated from the iconic white tent , 2022’s Great British Bake Off has reached its series finale on Channel 4 .

Just three bakers now remain and, after they have all completed three last challenges, one of them will be crowned this year’s Bake Off winner. It all comes down to who can impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith - and presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas - the most.

But, just who are the finalists, what bakes will they have to make, who is the favourite baker to lift the coveted cake stand trophy, and when can you watch the final episode on the TV ? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who are the Bake Off 2022 finalists?

As always, there are three of the country’s best amateur bakers left in the Bake Off final, although coincidentally they all live in London. They are:

Syabira Yusoff, a 32-year-old cardiovascular research associate.

Sandro Farmhouse, a 30-year-old nanny.

Abdul Rehman Sharif, a 29-year-old electronics engineer.

What is the Bake Off 2022 final theme?

Loyal Bake Off fans will know that although the first nine episodes of the series have a specific theme each week, when it comes down to the final there isn’t a specific theme - although the judges are expecting each of the finalists to produce their best bakes.

The exact details of the final three challenges the remaining three bakers will face have been kept under wraps, and won’t be revealed until the episode airs, but we do know that they will be asked to put together the perfect picnic for the signature challenge and create a summer classic for the technical. In the final showstopper challenge, the bakers must then make a celebration of the planet.

Again, if previous years are anything to go by, we know that the last ever showstopper challenge of the series will require the bakers to make multiple different bakes - partly to showcase (and test) as many of their skills as possible, partly to produce some impressive (and very visually pleasing) plates for the viewers at home, and partly to feed all of their friends and family who gather next to the iconic tent to support them as the winner is announced.

Who is the favourite baker to win Bake Off 2022?

The team at Sports Betting Community OLBG have shared updated betting odds for this year’s Great British Bake Off ahead of the final. Sandro is currently favourite to win, at 11/8, with Syabira just behind in the betting market at 15/8. Abdul wraps up the final three on this year’s show with Betway making him the 9/4 outsider to win.

If the bakers’ previous performance hints at who may win, however, then the favourite to win could be Syabira. She won the coveted Star Baker award - given each week of the competition to the baker the judges believe has performed the best - three times in a row. She took the accolade during Week 6 (Halloween), Week 7 (Custard), Week 8 (Pastry). She joins the list of GBBO contestants who have the longest collective run of Star Baker wins. Richard Burr, Ian Cummings and Steph Blackwell of series 5, 6, 10 respectively also won the accolade three weeks consecutively in their series.

Sandro, on the other hand, won Star Baker during Week 5 (Dessert). Abdul was also awarded the title during Week 9 (Patisserie), which was also the semi-final.

When is the Bake Off 2022 final on TV?