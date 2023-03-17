For the curious.
When is Red Nose Day 2023 on TV? How to watch and TV schedule explained - hosts, celebrities and how to donate

The annual fun day which is organised by Comic Relief will be returning to our screens tonight

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann
55 minutes ago

Red Nose Day is back this year, with some of our favourite celebrities taking part in challenges, tasks and hilarious sketches to raise money for good causes.

The annual fun day, which is organised by Comic Relief, provides viewers with an exciting night of TV, complete with celebrities and some of your favourite shows coming together to fundraise for good causes. This year will be no different, with the three hour show including famous faces such as Kylie Minogue, David Tennant and Sam Ryder.

So, when is Red Nose Day on TV and what other celebrities will be taking part in this year’s event? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Red Nose Day 2023?

Red Nose Day will take place this year on Friday 17 March, TV coverage will kick off at 7pm with hosts including: AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball. The event will air live and will bring viewers a variety of sketches, musical performances and celebrity surprises.

Red Nose Day 2023 will kick off on Friday 17 March (Photo: BBC/Comic Relief/Nicky Johnston)
What is the TV schedule for Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day will kick off on BBC One tonight (17 March) from 7pm, with viewers promised plenty of laughs. The live event will feature sketches from some of the most popular shows on TV, including: Ghosts, Love Island and The Traitors.

Here is what you can expect to watch on Red Nose Day 2023:

Red Peter - CBBC, BBC iPlayer, 5pm

In a historic first the beloved children’s series Blue Peter will turn red for a Red Nose Day extravaganza.

Red Nose Day - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, 7pm

Viewers can expect to be in stitches with events and comedy lined up for a good cause. Special sketches include the hit BBC sitcom Ghosts with very special guest Kylie Minogue. A hilarious Love Island parody, complete with host Maya Jama, a star-studded version of The Traitors featuring Dawn French, Eurovision audition tapes from celebrities including Jamie Dornan and Blackadder’s Baldrick’s Bedtime Story featuring one of the UK’s most beloved comedy characters.

When Comic Relief Did Big Brother - BBC Two, 10pm

Red Nose Day will then move to BBC Two at 10pm with When Comic Relief Did Big Brother. This show will see celebrities Jack Dee, Vanessa Feltz, Claire Sweeney, Anthea Turner, and Keith Duffy reunite to revisit their Big Brother stint for Red Nose Day in 2001.

Comic Relief: The Best Of The Best Bits, BBC One, 10.40pm

Red Nose Day will be back on BBC One for The Best Of The Best Bits, which will look back on the 35 year history of the comedy fundraiser. Sketches from years gone by will include famous characters such as Mr Bean and celebrities including Hugh Grant.

Who is hosting Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day 2023 will be hosted by celebrities including AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

What celebrities will be involved?

Famous faces that will also feature include Emma Willis, Rylan Clarke and Oti Mabuse who took part in the Red Nose Day Challenge and Kylie Minogue, Dawn French and Jamie Dornan who will take part in the laugh out loud comedy sketches and cameos in some of the UK’s favourite TV shows.

How can I donate to Red Nose Day?

You can donate to Red Nose Day on their website. Money raised goes to help fund good causes across the UK and the world, with a portion of money raised this year going towards helping those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

