What at first appears to be a simple design reveals itself to be an intricate, paper honeycomb

The design of this year’s Red Nose has been revealed, with the famous Comic Relief snout having undergone its “most dramatic makeover” ever, courtesy of former Apple mastermind Sir Jony Ive.

Sir Jony served as Apple Inc.’s chief design officer from 1997 until 2019, and was involved in the creation of many of the company’s flagship products, including the iPod, iPhone, and MacBook.

The funds raised from the annual charity appeal will help those who are experiencing financial hardship during the cost-of-living crisis, and go towards addressing concerns including homelessness, mental health issues and food poverty. 2022’s Red Nose Day celebrations raised more than £42 million.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What do the new noses look like?

The new nose begins as a small, flat crescent, and when opened, springs into a honeycomb paper sphere. It is constructed almost completely from plant-based materials.

In it, Morgan compares the design to Earth before hailing the importance of “the perfect circle” and describing how the new model is “the most perfect nose in history”.

Actress Sindu Vee sporting the new transforming red nose in support of Red Nose Day 2023 (Photo: PA Media/Comic Relief)

Famous faces including TV presenter AJ Odudu, stand-up comic Sindhu Vee, presenter Amanda Holden, pop singer Frankie Bridge, radio DJ Greg James, The Repair Shop star Jay Blades and comedy actress Miranda Hart were among the first to try on the new nose.

Asked what the public would make of it, Curtis told the PA news agency: “I hope they’ll love it. I hope they’ll be greedy for it, I hope it’ll become an absolutely mass, must-have item.

He added: “I’ve got this motto in life, which is to make things happen, you have to make things. And that’s always been the sort of Comic Relief thing. So I hope it’s a big hit.”

Sir Jony said: “This new and seemingly simple Red Nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make and has involved our entire team. We hope it brings a little moment of joy to everyone who wears one.”

Where can I buy the 2023 Red Nose?

The new nose is being sold on Amazon and the Comic Relief website .

For more fundraising ideas and resources, including your free Red Nose Day fundraising pack and a selection of digital tools to help you set up your JustGiving page, head to the Comic Relief website .

When is Comic Relief and Red Nose Day on TV?

Red Nose Day returns on Friday 17 March with AJ Odudu joined by David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness, and Zoe Ball as presenters on BBC One.