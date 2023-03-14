Red Nose Day is back, get your little ones laughing as they take part in the national charity fundraiser

Lenny Henry poses with Red Nose Day nose (Photo by Jake Turney/Comic Relief)

Red Nose Day returns on Friday 17 March, as people across the country are encouraged to donate, no matter how small, to help those living with poverty.

The charity, Comic Relief, has announced that this year’s theme is all about coming together, spreading joy and having the best day ever.

Although the countdown is on until the television event on Friday, there is still time to get involved with fundraising efforts.

From bake-offs to dress-up days, there’s no right way to fundraise, but if you do decide to host a Joke-A-Thon, then we have you covered with some jokes that are guaranteed to make anyone laugh.

Red Nose Day has a spectacular 150 jokes for kids and we’ve picked our top 50!

50 Best Red Nose Day Jokes:

How did the mobile phone propose to his girlfriend? He gave her a ring.

Why is Santa good at karate? He has a black belt.

What did the snowflake say to the road? Let’s stick together.

Where do roses sleep at night? In their flowerbed

Why was the shoe bad at gymnastics? She was a flip-flop

What should you wear to a tea party? A t-shirt

What’s rain’s favourite accessory? A rainbow

What’s a princess’s favourite time? Knight time.

Why did the Genie get mad? Because he was rubbed the wrong way

What kind of dance was the frog prince best at? Hip hop.

What do bunnies like to do at the mall? Shop ‘til they hop.

What is corn’s favourite music? Pop

Why can’t Monday lift Saturday? It’s a weak day.

What is a soccer player’s favourite chemical element? Goooooooooooold!

Why did the fastest cat in class get kicked out of school? He was a cheetah.

Where is the best place to sit when a submarine is diving? Inside.

Why did the lawyer show up in court in his underwear? He forgot his lawsuit.

What time of year do people get injured the most? In the fall.

Why did the musician throw away her table? Because it was flat.

Why didn’t the farmer’s son study medicine? Because he wanted to go into a different field.

What is the maths teacher’s favourite dessert? Pi

Why is Peter Pan flying all the time? He Neverlands!

Did you hear about the claustrophobic astronaut? He just needed a little space.

Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.

What does a nosy pepper do? Get jalapeno business!

What did the left eye say to the right eye? Between you and me, something smells

What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta!

What do you call a pony with a cough? A little horse.

What did one hat say to the other? You wait here. I’ll go on a head.

Why did the frog take the bus to work today? His car got toad away.

Why did the Oreo go to the dentist? Because he lost his filling.

Why do bees have sticky hair? Because they use honeycombs

Why aren’t koalas actually bears? They don’t meet the koalafications.

How do you throw a space party? You planet.

Why did it get so hot in the football stadium after the game? All of the fans left.

What do you call a train carrying bubblegum? A chew-chew train.

What do you call a can opener that doesn’t work? A can’t opener.

What did the buffalo say when his son left? Bison!

What does a spider’s bride wear? A webbing dress.

What did one firefly say to the other? You glow, girl!

Where do you learn to make banana splits? At sundae school.

What do you call a dinosaur that is sleeping? A dino-snore.

What did one plate say to the other plate? Dinner is on me.

Why did the student eat his homework? Because the teacher told him it was a piece of cake.

How do you stop an astronaut’s baby from crying? You rocket.

What do you call a duck that gets all the A’s? A wise quacker.

What kind of tree fits in your hand? A palm tree

What building has the most stories? The library

How does a scientist freshen their breath? With experi-mints!

How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh? Ten-tickles

How do I donate to Comic Relief?

There’s a handful of ways to donate to Red Nose Day and for a full list of ways to donate, you can visit the Comic Relief FAQ site.

The easiest way to donate is visiting the Comic Relief donation page that has the ability to make single donations, monthly donations and paying in fundraising money.

You can also make a donation by calling 3457 910 910 but do consider that standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply. Calls from mobiles may cost more.

The money raised for Red Nose Day is used to help support people during the cost of living crisis whilst tackling issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty around the world.