Phillip Schofield ended his 20-year run as co-host of the ITV daytime show amid rumours the pair were 'feuding'

Fresh off the back of official confirmation that Phillip Schofield had left his role as presenter of This Morning, it is understood that his co-host Holly Willoughby will also take a leave of absence from ITV's flagship daytime programme. The pair had reportedly been embroiled in a 'feud'.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director, media and entertainment, paid tribute to the host in a stament, writing: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa. This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come."

Even though Phillip's leave from the show is permanent, Holly will return to her hosting duties.

Here is everything you need to know. Including the reason why Holly Willoughby is taking a break from This Morning and when she is expected to return.

Why did Phillip Schofield leave This Morning?

Holly Willoughby (left) and Phillip Schofield (right) put up a united front in Monday's episode of This Morning after rumours of a bitter feud between the hosting duo - Credit: Getty

After months of rumours that both Holly and Phill had been embroiled in a heated feud, Schofield sensationally announced that he had quit the ITV daytime show on Saturday (20 May).

Bringing an end to his 20-year-long run as host of This Morning, Phillip Schofield wrote on Instagram: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Speculation first started when Phillip took pre-planned leave from the show around the time that his brother, Timothy Schofield, faced a criminal trial over sex abuse charges. He was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child in total, including two counts of sexual activity with a child that saw him jailed for 12 years.

Holly also took time off in April to recover from shingles. All of this followed heaps of criticism from the public and media over claims the duo had skipped the queue to see the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state back in September.

A replacement for Phillip Schofield and who will stand in for Holly Willoughby during her time off is yet to be confirmed.

What did Holly Willoughby say about Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning?

Holly Willoughby will take a break from This Morning after Phillip Schofield announced his departure from the ITV show after 20 years - Credit: Getty

Reacting to the news that her co-host of over a dozen years had left the programme, Holly Willoughby issued the following statement: "It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Why is Holly Willoughby taking a break from This Morning and will she return?

In the wake of Schofield's decision, Holly Willoughby will not be appearing on This Morning as she has decided to take a break from the show. ITV has confirmed that the host will not appear on its flagship daytime show on Monday (22 May).

Holly has decided to take her half-term break early. It has been confirmed that this is not the end of her run on the programme and she will indeed return to front This Morning soon.

When is Holly Willoughby expected to return to This Morning?