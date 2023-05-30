Holmes claims “those in authority” had to have known about Schofield’s affair with a younger male colleague but “thought they would dodge a bullet”

Holmes, 63, who previously presented on the show on Fridays with his wife Ruth Lansford, accused Schofield of “toxicity” amid the furore over the culture on the programme.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday (26 May) and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair. But in the wake of his resignation, some former This Morning employees have spoken out in criticism of the culture at the broadcaster.

Eamonn Holmes has claimed there was a “total cover-up” on This Morning over Phillip Schofield’s affair (Photo: GB News / YouTube)

Former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh slammed the show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

In an Instagram post, Schofield hit back at the critics saying that there was “no toxicity” on This Morning, adding: “I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.”

Referring to Schofield’s comments in an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News on Monday (29 May), Holmes accused Schofield of “toxicity”. He said: “I think that Phillip is absolutely right about toxicity. But my friend, the toxicity is not with me, Dan Wootton, or anyone else, the toxicity is with you.”

Phillip Schofield hit back at the critics saying that there was “no toxicity” on This Morning (Photo: Press Association Images)

He claims that Schofield “created an atmosphere” on This Morning “where people hated him”, adding: “This nonsense that he wrote today about toxicity, about how (This Morning) is a happy place or whatever, holy God, what planet does this man live on?

“He created an atmosphere where people hated him. People would avoid him in the corridor. He didn’t look at anybody, didn’t know anybody’s name. Holly doesn’t know people’s names either. This is legendary within the production team, how distant they are, and how they just don’t care.”

Holmes also spoke about Schofield’s affair on GB News and alleged that “those in authority” had to have known what was going on. He said: “It’s a total cover-up. Those in authority had to know what was going on and they thought they would dodge a bullet with this.

“Which they do, and they do constantly, because with Schofield talking about those who speak out against him, namely me, Amanda Holden and you (Dan Wootton), you’ll be included in the toxicity that goes on. Dr Ranj, of course, as well. And you simply sit there and think ‘No mate, you’ve had it all your way for too long’.”

It comes after ITV on Saturday said it had investigated the rumours of Schofield’s affair in early 2020, but the 61-year-old “categorically” denied that it was true.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated. Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

Asked after a trailer for Holmes’ GB News interview had aired but before it had been played out in full at around 10.30pm, a spokesman for Schofield said: “Phillip has no comment.”