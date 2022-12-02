This week’s Screen Babble Weekend Watch includes Slow Horses season 2, England v Senegal, Christmas movies, and Scottish crime drama Granite Harbour

NationalWorld’s Digital Trends Writer Steven Ross, presents Weekend Watch, the sister podcast to Screen Babble, which this week discussed Scottish detective dramas Crime and Granite Harbour, as well as comedy series The White Lotus. Weekend Watch takes a look at the major shows and films coming out next week and shines a spotlight on the ones that are worth your time.

This week’s highlights include England’s next World Cup appearance where they will face Senegal in the Round of 16 this Sunday (4 December). If England win they’ll go on to play either Poland or France in the quarter-finals. The second season of Apple TV+ spy thriller series starring Gary Oldman lands on the streaming platform on 2 December. This season, Russian sleeper agents in London will be reactivated, causing a major headache for MI5.

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses season 2

Also out on 2 December is a series of Christmas movies - Your Christmas or Mine starring Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk comes to Amazon Prime. Two lovers say goodbye for the holidays at a train station, but they both have the idea to switch trains and surprise their partner by spending Christmas with them. In the confusion, they are both stranded at their other half’s family home. Scrooge: A Christmas carol is another take on the Dickens classic - the animated film starring Luke Evans and Olivia Colman is available to watch on Netflix.

For a different sort of Christmas movie, Violent Night might be the answer. The film sees Santa Claus take on a gang of mercenaries who attempt to take a family hostage at a home where he is delivering presents. Violent Night is only in cinemas.

Violent Night

Listen to this week’s episode

How to listen to new episodes of Mini Babble

