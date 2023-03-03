Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer is renowned for one liners and comical outbursts

Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer is back with his first post-Albert Square gig, as he fronts the new Netflix quiz show Cheat.

The series is the latest in a long line of TV roles for the London actor and presenter who made his breakthrough performance in the police drama series The Bill back in 1993.

Over the last 30 years, Dyer has endeared himself to sections of the British public with his straight talking, no nonsense rants on a variety of topics including politics and Brexit.

The 45-year-old has never been one to shy away from controversy and he has become synonymous for producing amusing outbursts and comical one liners. Here we take a look back at some of Danny Dyer’s most iconic quotes and one liners over the years.

Danny Dyer best quotes

Eating Habits

Danny Dyer, like many people on Twitter, has a habit of sharing what is on his mind at certain times throughout the day.

In 2012, the former Eastenders star shared his views on healthy eating and whether it was for him.

He tweeted: “Healthy eating and running just ain’t for me. I can’t wait til later to order me a bit of crispy duck.”

Danny Dyer is renowned for his funny one-liners and comical outbursts. (Getty Images)

The post seemed to resonate with a lot of Dyer’s fans and one user replied: “I totally agree with you! But with curry and a beer.”

Later that year Dyer also tweeted: “If the body is a temple, at the moment mine’s a f***ing windowless shed.”

On the demands of parenting

Danny Dyer and his wife Joanne Mas share three children which are former Love Island winner Dani Dyer, Arty Dyer and Sunnie Jo Dyer.

Speaking on parenting he said: “Bringing up a toddler is like borrowing a monkey for a couple of years. They just s*** all over the gaff and proper take the p*** out of you.”

On British politics

Danny Dyer has never been one to shy away from important discussions and in 2018 he branded the UK’s Brexit plans as a “shambles” and criticised the Conservative party for their lack of unity.

He made a reference to EastEnders during a passionate rant and said: “Where are our leaders? Where are they? There’s been more backstabbing than we have in Albert Square.”

Dyer has also criticised former UK prime minister David Cameron for stepping down as prime minister after the Brexit vote.

He said: “How can he scuttle off? He called this on. Where is he? He’s in Europe, in Nice, with his trotters up. Where is this geezer.

On waking up early

Some people are morning birds who like to wake up early and have a fresh start to their day, but Danny Dyer is certainly not one of those people and he expressed this on Twitter.

He posted: “I hate that early bird. You know, the one who catches the worm. Get back in your nest, ya feathery little mug!”

On Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving and thinking about other people, but one person that’s sometimes forgotten in the festivities is the king of presents himself, Father Christmas.