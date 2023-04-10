The final series of Paul O'Grady's For the Love of Dogs, filmed before his death in March 2023, will air on ITV1 this April

Paul O'Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland dog (Credit: ITV/Multistory Media)

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs is returning for its eleventh and final series on ITV on Thursday 11 April. The series, filmed prior to O’Grady’s death at the end of March 2023, sees the much-loved comedian and entertainer volunteering at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

The series will be made up of six half-hour episodes, following O’Grady as he meets different rescue dogs and assists with their care routines before they’re adopted by new owners.

Here’s everything you need to know about the eleventh series of Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs ahead of the series starting on ITV1.

What is it about?

According to the official ITV synopsis, in the first episode “Paul falls head over heels with a gorgeous Newfoundland who needs major life changing surgery on her back legs. He meets a lab cross who’s totally obsessed with water and keeps flooding her kennel, and helps a terrified bichon frise, who was found wandering around a forest, become less scared of the world.”

In episode 2, “Paul O’Grady helps babysit a group of gorgeous spaniel puppies and tries to resist taking one home with him. He meets a doberman pup with bowed legs who needs to get her biting under control before she can start her physio regime, and he throws a party for a feisty old stray who missed his 100th birthday.”

How long has the series been on for?

Paul O’Grady had hosted For the Love of Dogs since 2012, when the series began. Initially planned to film across just six days, O’Grady enjoyed volunteering at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to the extent that he stayed there for six months; shortly afterwards, he became an ambassador for the charity, and continued to volunteer there during the filming of each new series of the show.

Is there a trailer?

Not quite yet, but we'll update this piece to include one as soon as it's available.

When is Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs on?

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs Series 11 begins on Thursday 13 April at 8.30pm. You’ll also be able to stream the series online on ITVX.

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes to the final series of For the Love of Dogs, each of which are around half an hour long.

Where is Battersea Dogs and Cats Home?

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home is an animal rescue centre for dogs and cats, housing dogs and cats until a new owner can be found. The charity, then known as The Temporary Home for Lost and Starving Dogs, was founded in Holloway in Islington in 1850, before moving to Battersea in 1861.

On average, it cares for 240 dogs and 145 cats at any one time, and is thought to have cared for more than 3.1 million dogs and cats across its history.

When was this series filmed?

Series 11 of For the Love of Dogs was filmed last year, prior to O’Grady’s sudden and unexpected passing at the end of March 2023. It will now be the final series of the show.

Why should I watch it?